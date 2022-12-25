XAT 2023 Admit Card To Release Tomorrow at xatonline.in, Check How To Download Here

XAT 2023: According to the latest updates, the Xavier School of Management (XLRI) will release the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 Admit Card tomorrow-December 26, 2022 in online mode. Candidates willing to appear for the exam can download the XAT 2023 Admit Card on the official website i.e. xatonline.in. They can download the XAT 2023 Admit card by entering the login ID and password.

Candidates must carry the XAT 2023 Admit card along with a valid ID proof to appear in the exam. Previously, the hall ticket download start date was December 20, 2022, but it has been rescheduled now. XAT 2023 admit card will comprise the candidate's name, photo, roll number, the test venue, and reporting time. XAT 2023 aspirants must download and take printouts of their respective XAT admit card 2023.

How To Download XAT 2023 Admit Card?

Xavier Admission Test (XAT 2023) Admit cards will be issued in online mode only. Therefore, candidates will have to download the XAT 2023 admit card from the official website i.e. xatonline.in. They can go through the steps to download XAT 2023 admit card-

Step 1: Visit the official website of XLRI - xatonline.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the XAT admit card 2023 link.

Step 3: New page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Now, log in with the ID and password.

Step 5: The XAT 2023 Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a few printouts



XAT 2023 Exam

The XAT MBA entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 8, 2023, in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The XAT 2023 exam score will help the candidates for taking admission to MBA/PGDM courses at XLRI-Jamshedpur, XAMI institutes, and over 1,000 B-schools accepting XAT scores.

