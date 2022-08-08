XAT 2023: XLRI To Start Xavier Aptitude Test Registration from 10 August, Apply at xatonline.in

XAT 2023: As per the recent updates, the Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur will be releasing the application form of Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) in online mode on 10th August. Interested candidates will have to visit the official website - xatonline.in for XAT registration. The last date to apply for XAT 2023 is 30th November. The registration fee is Rs. 2000 for XAT and for XLRI programmes the fee is Rs. 200 per programme.

The MBA entrance exam will be conducted on 8th January 2022. The exam score is valid for admission to MBA/PGDM course at XLRI-Jamshedpur, XAMI institutes and over 1,000 B-schools accepting XAT score. The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is a national-level aptitude test conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur for MBA/ PGDM admissions.

XAT 2023 Dates

Events Dates XAT 2023 Registration 10th August 2022 Last date to register for XAT 30th November 2022 XAT 2023 8th January 2023

Who Are Eligible to Apply for XAT 2023?

To be eligible, candidates must have completed 3 years of bachelor’s degree or equivalent in any discipline from a recognized university or Deemed University. Also, those completing their final examination by 10th June 2023, can also apply. The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is a national-level aptitude test conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur for MBA/ PGDM admissions.

XAT 2023 Entrance Exam

As per media reports, the XAT question paper will be divided into 4 sections and there will be approximately 22-30 questions in each section. The total number of questions will not exceed 100-105 including General Knowledge. The different sections from where questions can be asked are - Verbal and Logical Ability, Decision Making, Quantitative Ability & Data Interpretation, General Knowledge. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of XAT score, score obtained in General Knowledge, Essay and Interview.

What are the different programmes offered through XAT 2023?

The programmes include Business Management Programme (BM), Human Resource Management Programme (HRM), General Management Programme (GMP), Fellow Programme in Management (FPM), and XLRI-Rutgers Double Masters Programme. Every year around 1 lakh candidates appear for this MBA exam which paves the path to taking admission to PGDM BM and PGDM HRM programmes.

