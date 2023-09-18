AFCAT 2 Result to be out soon on AFCAT 2.cdac.in; Check Expected Cut Off Marks

AFCAT 2 Result 2023: The result of the AFCAT 2 exam can be released soon. According to various media reports, this result can be released on the official website the third week of September. Check here how much merit will go.

Check the expected result date for the AFCAT 2 2023 exam here.

AFCAT 2 Result 2023 Date: AFCAT 2 ​​Result 2023 can be declared in the third week of September. The result will be declared on the official website of the Indian Air Force (IAF). Candidates who qualify for the AFCAT 2 ​​Exam 2023 will be called for the interview round. We will provide the direct link to the AFCAT 2 ​​Result on this page as soon as it is announced officially. The AFCAT 2 was conducted from August 25 to 27, 2023, for 276 posts.

AFCAT 2 Result 2023

After the release of the results, the candidates can check their results by clicking on the direct link given below –

AFCAT 2 Result 2023 Click Here (To be available)

How to download AFCAT 2 Result 2023?

Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results by following the steps below.

Go to the official website of IAF

Click on Click on Result

Now login with your registration number and password

Click on the login button

The result will open on the screen

Check all the details

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

AFCAT 2023: Expected Cut Off

The AFCAT 2 cut-off 2023 will be declared with the release of the final result of the examination. In this article, we have shared the expected cut off for AFCAT 2023 as per the exam experience shared by the candidates and experts.

Category Expected Cut-Off (Maximum Marks 300) UR 220-235 EWS 210-225 OBC 190-205 SC 185-200 ST 180-195

Note: Based on the feedback received, this is the preliminary cutoff we do not claim that this is the actual cutoff, the cutoff may vary according to the actual number of attempts, and difficulty level

AFCAT 2023 Previous Year Cut off

Below we have tabulated the previous year cut off for AFCAT as released by the recruitment body

AFCAT AFCAT Cut Off (Out of 300 Marks) AFCAT 2 2022 157 AFCAT 1 2022 157 AFCAT 2 2021 157 AFCAT 1 2021 165 AFCAT 2 2020 155 AFCAT 1 2020 153 AFCAT 2 2019 142 AFCAT 1 2019 133 AFCAT 2 2018 140 AFCAT 1 2018 155 AFCAT 2 2017 160 AFCAT 1 2017 150 AFCAT 2 2016 148 AFCAT 1 2016 132 AFCAT 2 2015 144 AFCAT 1 2015 126 AFCAT 2 2014 123

AFCAT 2 Exam Analysis

In order to provide a comprehensive understanding of the reasonable attempts, difficulty levels of questions, and subtopics asked in the examination, we have shared the AFCAT 2 exam analysis.

AFCAT 2 Question Paper

AFCAT 2's question paper offers valuable insight to aspiring candidates into the trending topics and types of questions that are being asked. The AFCAT 2 question paper 2023 is the most beneficial and trusted source of information to get the actual level of examination.

