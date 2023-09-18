AFCAT 2 Result to be out soon on AFCAT 2.cdac.in; Check Expected Cut Off Marks

AFCAT 2 Result 2023 Date: AFCAT 2 Result 2023 can be declared in the third week of September. The result will be declared on the official website of the Indian Air Force (IAF). Candidates who qualify for the AFCAT 2 Exam 2023 will be called for the interview round. We will provide the direct link to the AFCAT 2 Result on this page as soon as it is announced officially. The AFCAT 2 was conducted from August 25 to 27, 2023, for 276 posts.
After the release of the results, the candidates can check their results by clicking on the direct link given below –
|
|
Click Here (To be available)
How to download AFCAT 2 Result 2023?
Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results by following the steps below.
- Go to the official website of IAF
- Click on Click on Result
- Now login with your registration number and password
- Click on the login button
- The result will open on the screen
- Check all the details
- Download and save the PDF for future reference.
AFCAT 2023: Expected Cut Off
The AFCAT 2 cut-off 2023 will be declared with the release of the final result of the examination. In this article, we have shared the expected cut off for AFCAT 2023 as per the exam experience shared by the candidates and experts.
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off (Maximum Marks 300)
|
UR
|
220-235
|
EWS
|
210-225
|
OBC
|
190-205
|
SC
|
185-200
|
ST
|
180-195
Note: Based on the feedback received, this is the preliminary cutoff we do not claim that this is the actual cutoff, the cutoff may vary according to the actual number of attempts, and difficulty level
AFCAT 2023 Previous Year Cut off
Below we have tabulated the previous year cut off for AFCAT as released by the recruitment body
|
AFCAT
|
AFCAT Cut Off (Out of 300 Marks)
|
AFCAT 2 2022
|
157
|
AFCAT 1 2022
|
157
|
AFCAT 2 2021
|
157
|
AFCAT 1 2021
|
165
|
AFCAT 2 2020
|
155
|
AFCAT 1 2020
|
153
|
AFCAT 2 2019
|
142
|
AFCAT 1 2019
|
133
|
AFCAT 2 2018
|
140
|
AFCAT 1 2018
|
155
|
AFCAT 2 2017
|
160
|
AFCAT 1 2017
|
150
|
AFCAT 2 2016
|
148
|
AFCAT 1 2016
|
132
|
AFCAT 2 2015
|
144
|
AFCAT 1 2015
|
126
|
AFCAT 2 2014
|
123
AFCAT 2 Exam Analysis
In order to provide a comprehensive understanding of the reasonable attempts, difficulty levels of questions, and subtopics asked in the examination, we have shared the AFCAT 2 exam analysis.
AFCAT 2 Question Paper
AFCAT 2's question paper offers valuable insight to aspiring candidates into the trending topics and types of questions that are being asked. The AFCAT 2 question paper 2023 is the most beneficial and trusted source of information to get the actual level of examination.
