AFCAT 2 Result to be out soon on AFCAT 2.cdac.in; Check Expected Cut Off Marks

AFCAT 2 Result 2023: The result of the AFCAT 2 exam can be released soon. According to various media reports, this result can be released on the official website the third week of September. Check here how much merit will go.

Check the expected result date for the AFCAT 2 2023 exam here.
Check the expected result date for the AFCAT 2 2023 exam here.

AFCAT 2 Result 2023 Date: AFCAT 2 ​​Result 2023 can be declared in the third week of September. The result will be declared on the official website of the Indian Air Force (IAF). Candidates who qualify for the AFCAT 2 ​​Exam 2023 will be called for the interview round. We will provide the direct link to the AFCAT 2 ​​Result on this page as soon as it is announced officially. The AFCAT 2 was conducted from August 25 to 27, 2023, for 276 posts.

AFCAT 2 Result 2023 

After the release of the results, the candidates can check their results by clicking on the direct link given below –

AFCAT 2 Result 2023

Click Here (To be available)

How to download AFCAT 2 Result 2023?

Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results by following the steps below.

Career Counseling
  • Go to the official website of IAF
  • Click on Click on Result
  • Now login with your registration number and password
  • Click on the login button
  • The result will open on the screen
  • Check all the details
  • Download and save the PDF for future reference.

AFCAT 2023: Expected Cut Off

The AFCAT 2 cut-off 2023 will be declared with the release of the final result of the examination. In this article, we have shared the expected cut off for AFCAT 2023 as per the exam experience shared by the candidates and experts.

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Maximum Marks 300)

UR

220-235

EWS

210-225

OBC

190-205

SC

185-200

ST

180-195

Note: Based on the feedback received, this is the preliminary cutoff we do not claim that this is the actual cutoff, the cutoff may vary according to the actual number of attempts, and difficulty level

AFCAT 2023 Previous Year Cut off

Below we have tabulated the previous year cut off for AFCAT as released by the recruitment body

AFCAT

AFCAT Cut Off (Out of 300 Marks)

AFCAT 2 2022

157

AFCAT 1 2022

157

AFCAT 2 2021

157

AFCAT 1 2021

165

AFCAT 2 2020

155

AFCAT 1 2020

153

AFCAT 2 2019

142

AFCAT 1 2019

133

AFCAT 2 2018

140

AFCAT 1 2018

155

AFCAT 2 2017

160

AFCAT 1 2017

150

AFCAT 2 2016

148

AFCAT 1 2016

132

AFCAT 2 2015

144

AFCAT 1 2015

126

AFCAT 2 2014

123

AFCAT 2 Exam Analysis

In order to provide a comprehensive understanding of the reasonable attempts, difficulty levels of questions, and subtopics asked in the examination, we have shared the AFCAT 2 exam analysis

AFCAT 2 Question Paper

AFCAT 2's question paper offers valuable insight to aspiring candidates into the trending topics and types of questions that are being asked.  The AFCAT 2 question paper 2023 is the most beneficial and trusted source of information to get the actual level of examination.

Also, Check

AFCAT Syllabus

FAQ

When will the AFCAT 2 Result 2023 be released?

As per the reports, the AFCAT 2 result is expected to be released in the third week of September 2023.

How to check the AFCAT 2 Merit List 2023?

IAF will release the AFCAT 2 Merit 2023 on the official website in PDF format once the selection process is over
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next