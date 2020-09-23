AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2020 for Consultant/Project Officer Posts under COVID-19 Projects @aiimsbhopal.edu.in

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal (AIIMS Bhopal) Job Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal (AIIMS Bhopal) has invited applications for the Consultant/Project Officer Posts under “National Clinical Registry for COVID-19”. Eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 01 October 2020.
Candidates with certain educational qualification i.e. MBBS Degree with post graduation in relevant subjects/ BSc Nursing in accordance with Posts as mentioned in the notification can apply for AIIMS Bhopal Consultant/Project Officer Job Notification. Candidates should note that selection will be done on the basis of their performance in the Interview.
Notification details for AIIMS Bhopal Consultant/Project Officer Job Notification:
No. AIIMS/BPL/Med/RJ/COVID/001
Date: 20th September 2020
Important Dates for AIIMS Bhopal Consultant/Project Officer Job Notification:
Date of walk-in-interview: 01 October 2020
Vacancy Details for AIIMS Bhopal Consultant/Project Officer Job Notification:
Consultant (Clinical Research)-03
Project Officer/ Research Nurse-01
Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Bhopal Consultant/Project Officer Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
Consultant (Clinical Research)-MBBS Degree with post graduation in relevant subjects from a MCI recognized institute or an equivalent qualification recognized by MCI OR
MBBS from a MCI recognized institute or an equivalent qualification recognized by MCI in case PG candidatesare not available.
Project Officer/ Research Nurse-BSc Nursing
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
Age Limit for AIIMS Bhopal Consultant/Project Officer Job Notification (as on the last date of application):
Consultant (Clinical Research)-Below 40 years
Project Officer/ Research Nurse-Below 30 years
Age relaxation may be given to deserving candidates by Competent Selection Committee
AIIMS Bhopal Consultant/Project Officer Job Notification: PDF
How to Apply for AIIMS Bhopal Consultant/Project Officer Job Notification:
Interested candidates can download application form from the official website-http://aiimsbhopal.edu.in/jobs.aspx and will have to report to the venue-Second Floor , Skills Laboratory, Medical College Building, AIIMS Bhopal, with duly filled application form along with self-attested photocopies of proof of date of birth, eligibility qualification, mark-sheets, degrees, experience certificate and other relevant testimonials.