AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2020 for Consultant/Project Officer Posts under COVID-19 Projects @aiimsbhopal.edu.in

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal (AIIMS Bhopal) Job Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal (AIIMS Bhopal) has invited applications for the Consultant/Project Officer Posts under “National Clinical Registry for COVID-19”. Eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 01 October 2020.

Candidates with certain educational qualification i.e. MBBS Degree with post graduation in relevant subjects/ BSc Nursing in accordance with Posts as mentioned in the notification can apply for AIIMS Bhopal Consultant/Project Officer Job Notification. Candidates should note that selection will be done on the basis of their performance in the Interview.



Notification details for AIIMS Bhopal Consultant/Project Officer Job Notification:

No. AIIMS/BPL/Med/RJ/COVID/001

Date: 20th September 2020

Important Dates for AIIMS Bhopal Consultant/Project Officer Job Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 01 October 2020

Vacancy Details for AIIMS Bhopal Consultant/Project Officer Job Notification:

Consultant (Clinical Research)-03

Project Officer/ Research Nurse-01

Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Bhopal Consultant/Project Officer Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Consultant (Clinical Research)-MBBS Degree with post graduation in relevant subjects from a MCI recognized institute or an equivalent qualification recognized by MCI OR

MBBS from a MCI recognized institute or an equivalent qualification recognized by MCI in case PG candidatesare not available.

Project Officer/ Research Nurse-BSc Nursing

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



Age Limit for AIIMS Bhopal Consultant/Project Officer Job Notification (as on the last date of application):

Consultant (Clinical Research)-Below 40 years

Project Officer/ Research Nurse-Below 30 years

Age relaxation may be given to deserving candidates by Competent Selection Committee

AIIMS Bhopal Consultant/Project Officer Job Notification: PDF

How to Apply for AIIMS Bhopal Consultant/Project Officer Job Notification:

Interested candidates can download application form from the official website-http://aiimsbhopal.edu.in/jobs.aspx and will have to report to the venue-Second Floor , Skills Laboratory, Medical College Building, AIIMS Bhopal, with duly filled application form along with self-attested photocopies of proof of date of birth, eligibility qualification, mark-sheets, degrees, experience certificate and other relevant testimonials.