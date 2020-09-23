Study at Home
Search

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2020 for Consultant/Project Officer Posts under COVID-19 Projects @aiimsbhopal.edu.in

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal (AIIMS Bhopal) has invited applications for the Consultant/Project Officer Posts on its official website.

Sep 23, 2020 17:41 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment for Consultant
AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment for Consultant

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal (AIIMS Bhopal) Job Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal (AIIMS Bhopal) has invited applications for the Consultant/Project Officer Posts under “National Clinical Registry for COVID-19”. Eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 01 October 2020. 

Candidates with certain educational qualification i.e. MBBS Degree with post graduation in relevant subjects/ BSc Nursing in accordance with Posts as mentioned in the notification can apply for AIIMS Bhopal Consultant/Project Officer Job Notification. Candidates should note that selection will be done on the basis of their performance in the Interview. 


Notification details for AIIMS Bhopal Consultant/Project Officer Job Notification: 
No. AIIMS/BPL/Med/RJ/COVID/001
Date: 20th September 2020

Important Dates for AIIMS Bhopal Consultant/Project Officer Job Notification: 
Date of walk-in-interview: 01 October 2020

Vacancy Details for AIIMS Bhopal Consultant/Project Officer Job Notification: 
Consultant (Clinical Research)-03
Project Officer/ Research Nurse-01

Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Bhopal Consultant/Project Officer Job Notification: 
Educational Qualification
Consultant (Clinical Research)-MBBS Degree with post graduation in relevant subjects from a MCI recognized institute or an equivalent qualification recognized by MCI OR
MBBS from a MCI recognized institute or an equivalent qualification recognized by MCI in case PG candidatesare not available.
Project Officer/ Research Nurse-BSc Nursing

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.


Age Limit for AIIMS Bhopal Consultant/Project Officer Job Notification (as on the last date of application): 
Consultant (Clinical Research)-Below 40 years 
Project Officer/ Research Nurse-Below 30 years 
Age relaxation may be given to deserving candidates by Competent Selection Committee

AIIMS Bhopal Consultant/Project Officer Job Notification: PDF

 

How to Apply for AIIMS Bhopal Consultant/Project Officer Job Notification: 
Interested candidates can download application form from the official website-http://aiimsbhopal.edu.in/jobs.aspx and will have to report to the venue-Second Floor , Skills Laboratory, Medical College Building, AIIMS Bhopal, with duly filled application form along with self-attested photocopies of proof of date of birth, eligibility qualification, mark-sheets, degrees, experience certificate and other relevant testimonials. 

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

Education Expo

Want Career Guidance after Class 10th? Join Now!

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material