AIIMS Bhubaneswar Final Result 2021 Out for RA, DEO and other Posts @aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in, Download PDF

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has declared the final result for the Research Assistant, Field Assistant and DEO posts on its official website. - aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in.

Created On: May 28, 2021 08:51 IST
AIIMS Bhubaneswar RA Final Result 2021
AIIMS Bhubaneswar Final Result 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has declared the final result for the Research Assistant, Field Assistant and DEO posts ICMR extramural project (EMF/40/2020). All such candidates who have appeared in the interview round for the Research Assistant, Field Assistant and DEO posts can check their final result available on the official website of AIIMS Bhubaneswar- aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in.


All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has uploaded the final result of the ICMR extramural project (EMF/40/2020) for Research Assistant, Field Assistant and DEO posts on its official website. It is noted that All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has conducted the interview for these posts on 17/18 May  2020. 

All such candidates who have appeared in the interview round for the Research Assistant, Field Assistant and DEO posts under project “Incidence of neural tube defect & it’s detection on antenatal ultrasonography in an eastern Indian state: A population based cross sectional study” can check their result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Final Result 2021 for RA, DEO and other 

How to Download: AIIMS Bhubaneswar Final Result 2021 for RA, DEO and other 

  • Visit the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar i.e- https://aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in/.
  • Go to the What’s New Section available on the home page.
  • Click on the link " Final result of the ICMR extramural project (EMF/40/2020) for various posts (RA/FA/ DEO) ” displaying on the Home Page.
  • You will get the PDF of the result in a new window.
  • Candidates are advised to download the result and also save the same for future reference.
