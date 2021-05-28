AIIMS Bhubaneswar Final Result 2021 Out for RA, DEO and other Posts @aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in, Download PDF

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Final Result 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has declared the final result for the Research Assistant, Field Assistant and DEO posts ICMR extramural project (EMF/40/2020). All such candidates who have appeared in the interview round for the Research Assistant, Field Assistant and DEO posts can check their final result available on the official website of AIIMS Bhubaneswar- aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in.



All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has uploaded the final result of the ICMR extramural project (EMF/40/2020) for Research Assistant, Field Assistant and DEO posts on its official website. It is noted that All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has conducted the interview for these posts on 17/18 May 2020.

All such candidates who have appeared in the interview round for the Research Assistant, Field Assistant and DEO posts under project “Incidence of neural tube defect & it’s detection on antenatal ultrasonography in an eastern Indian state: A population based cross sectional study” can check their result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Final Result 2021 for RA, DEO and other





You May Read Also

HPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Administrative/Police Services, Tehsildar and other Posts

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Download: AIIMS Bhubaneswar Final Result 2021 for RA, DEO and other