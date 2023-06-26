AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023 For 58 Faculty Posts: Check Eligibility, Important Dates And How To Apply

AIIMS Nagpur Faculty Jobs 2023 Apply For 58 Vacancies

AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023 : AIIMS Nagpur  has invited online applications for the 58 Faculty Posts on its official website. Check  AIIMS Nagpur  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023 Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur, has invited online applications for the 58 Faculty posts  in the Employment News (24 - 30) June 2023. Out of total 58 vacancies, 11 are for Professor, 09 for Additional Professor, 15 for Associate Professor and 23 are for Assistant Professor posts. 


Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 23, 2023. Last date for sending the hard copy of the application form with essential documents is  July 31, 2023. 
 
 
AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: July 23, 2023
Last date for submission of hard copy of application: July 31, 2023

 
 
AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Professor 11
Additional Professor 09
Associate Professor 15 
Assistant Professor posts 23 

 

 
AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

 

Professor-
A medical qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian medical council Act of 1956 (Persons possessing qualifications included in part II of third
schedule should also fulfill the condition specified in section 13(3) of the Act.
A post graduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject.
For Hospital administration, M.D in Hospital Administration or Master’s in Hospital Administration from an MCI recognized Institution/ University or recognized qualification equivalent thereto.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the other posts.
 

AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

 

Professor-Level-14A (168900-220400) As per 7th CPC plus usual allowances including NPA (if applicable).
Additional Professor-Level- 13A2+ (148200 – 211400) of 7th CPC plus usual allowances including NPA (if applicable).
Associate Professor-Level- 13A1+ (138300 – 209200) of 7th CPC plus usual allowances including NPA (if applicable).
Assistant Professor posts-Level- 12 (101500 – 167400) of 7th CPC plus usual allowances including NPA (if applicable).
Please check the notification link for details in this regard. 
 
AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023 PDF

 

AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023: How To Apply 

Interested and eligible applicants can submit their application through Google form link https://forms.gle/kyDVxHf8ABfocgsu9 on or before July 23, 2023. Candidates will have to send the duly signed print out of your application form along with with  self attested photocopies of all the documents in support of age, educational qualification, experience, category etc by Speed/Registered Post to address-The Executive Director, AIIMS Nagpur, Administrative Block, Plot no.2, Sector -20, MIHAN, Nagpur – 441108 by July 31, 2023
 

FAQ

What is the Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023?

Candidates having a medical qualification in specified disciplines with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

What are the Jobs in AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023?

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur, has invited online applications for the 58 Faculty posts on its official website.

