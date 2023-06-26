AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023 For 58 Faculty Posts: Check Eligibility, Important Dates And How To Apply

AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023 : AIIMS Nagpur has invited online applications for the 58 Faculty Posts on its official website. Check AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023 Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur, has invited online applications for the 58 Faculty posts in the Employment News (24 - 30) June 2023. Out of total 58 vacancies, 11 are for Professor, 09 for Additional Professor, 15 for Associate Professor and 23 are for Assistant Professor posts.



Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 23, 2023. Last date for sending the hard copy of the application form with essential documents is July 31, 2023.





AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: July 23, 2023

Last date for submission of hard copy of application: July 31, 2023





AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Professor 11 Additional Professor 09 Associate Professor 15 Assistant Professor posts 23



AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Professor-

A medical qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian medical council Act of 1956 (Persons possessing qualifications included in part II of third

schedule should also fulfill the condition specified in section 13(3) of the Act.

A post graduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject.

For Hospital administration, M.D in Hospital Administration or Master’s in Hospital Administration from an MCI recognized Institution/ University or recognized qualification equivalent thereto.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the other posts.



AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

Professor-Level-14A (168900-220400) As per 7th CPC plus usual allowances including NPA (if applicable).

Additional Professor-Level- 13A2+ (148200 – 211400) of 7th CPC plus usual allowances including NPA (if applicable).

Associate Professor-Level- 13A1+ (138300 – 209200) of 7th CPC plus usual allowances including NPA (if applicable).

Assistant Professor posts-Level- 12 (101500 – 167400) of 7th CPC plus usual allowances including NPA (if applicable).

Please check the notification link for details in this regard.



AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023 PDF

AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Interested and eligible applicants can submit their application through Google form link https://forms.gle/kyDVxHf8ABfocgsu9 on or before July 23, 2023. Candidates will have to send the duly signed print out of your application form along with with self attested photocopies of all the documents in support of age, educational qualification, experience, category etc by Speed/Registered Post to address-The Executive Director, AIIMS Nagpur, Administrative Block, Plot no.2, Sector -20, MIHAN, Nagpur – 441108 by July 31, 2023

