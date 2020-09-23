AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for Senior Resident (Non-Academic) Posts under AIIMS Deoghar @aiimspatna.org

AIIMS Patna Senior Resident Recruitment 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS ), Patna has invited applications for recruitment to the Senior Resident (Non-Academic) under AIIMS Deoghar. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 7 October 2020.

Candidates with certain educational qualification i.e. a Post graduate degree (MD/MS/DNB), from a recognized University/ Institute can apply for AIIMS Patna Senior Resident Recruitment 2020.

Candidates should note that selection will be done on the basis of their performance in the Interview/written test examination. The Interview can also be taken through video conferencing like Skype as per the discretion of Executive Director, AIIMS Deoghar, dates of which will be notified in due course through AIIMS Patna website https://aiimspatna.org and AIIMS Deoghar website www.aiimsdeoghar.edu.in

Notification details for AIIMS Patna Senior Resident Recruitment 2020:

No: AIIMS/DEO/ACAD. SEC./SR/01

Date: 21.09.2020

Important Dates for AIIMS Patna Senior Resident Recruitment 2020:

Last Date for Submission of Application: The last date of sending of application is 15 days from the publication of advertisement in AIIMS Deoghar and AIIMS Patna websites (7 October 2020)

Vacancy Details for AIIMS Patna Senior Resident Recruitment 2020:

Senior Resident (Non-Academic)

General Medicine-02

General Surgery-02

Pediatrics-01

Obstetrics and Gynecology-01

ENT-01

Ophthalmology-01

Dermatology-01

Orthopaedics-01

Anaesthesia-01

Psychiatry-01

Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Patna Senior Resident Recruitment 2020:

Educational Qualification

A Post graduate degree (MD/MS/DNB), from a recognized University/ Institute.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Upper Age Limit: (as on the day of interview) will be 45 years.

Relaxable for SC/ST candidates up to a maximum period of five years and in the case of OBC candidates up to a maximum period of three years.

In the case of Orthopedic/ Physical Handicapped (OPH) candidates up to a maximum period of 5 years for

UR, 8 Years for OBC and 10 years for SC/ST category candidates.

Salary: Level 11 of Pay Matrix with entry pay of Rs 67,700 per month plus NPA and usual allowances as admissible.

AIIMS Patna Senior Resident Recruitment 2020: PDF

How to Apply for AIIMS Patna Senior Resident Recruitment 2020:

Interested and eligible candidates can report at Administrative Block, Ground floor, AIIMS Deoghar on the

date of Interview (which will be notified later in AIIMS Patna and AIIMS Deoghar websites) with originals, photocopies of relevant documents and one passport size colour photograph. The last date of sending of application is 15 days from the publication of advertisement in AIIMS Deoghar and AIIMS Patna websites (7 October 2020).