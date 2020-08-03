All India Radio Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Casual Editor & News Reader Posts, Details Here

All India Radio Recruitment 2020: All India Radio has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Casual Editor and Casual News Reader cum Translator (Assamese). Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 20 August 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 20 August 2020

All India Radio Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Casual News Reader cum Translator (Assamese) - 2 Posts

Casual Editor - 1 Post

All India Radio Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Casual News Reader cum Translator (Assamese) - Graduation from a recognized University; Degree/ PG Diploma in Journalism with a duration of at least one year from a recognized University/Institution Or 5-years experience in reporting/editing work in print/electronic media.

Casual Editor -Graduation from a recognized University; Proficiency in the Assamese language.

Age Limit - 21 to 50 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

All India Radio Recruitment 2020 Official Notification

Official Website

Selection Criteria for All India Radio Recruitment 2020

The selection of candidates for the post of Editor Post will be done on the basis of Written Test and Interview. For Casual News Reder cum Translator Posts, the selection will be on the basics of Written-test, Voice Test and Interview.

How to apply for All India Radio Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates are required to submit their filled-in applications to “The RNU Head, All India Radio, Chandmari, Guwahati – 781003” on or before 20th August 2020. No TA/DA will be given for any step of empanelment. Outstation candidates are not eligible to apply.

Application Fee for All India Radio Recruitment 2020

General category - Rs. 300/-

SC/ST/OBC - Rs. 225/-

Employment This Week

Latest Government Jobs:

Check Delhi Police Recruitment 2020 Notification OUT, Apply Online for 5846 Vacancies through SSC Constable Executive Exam @ssc.nic.in

Indian Navy Civilian Recruitment 2020: Apply for Civilian Personnel Posts at HQ. Southern Naval Command

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 263 Group A, B and C Posts in Various Departments, Check Details Here

FSSAI Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Director, Principal Manager & CTO Posts