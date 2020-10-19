ASRLMS Admit Card 2020 for Block Coordinator and Other Posts Released @asrlms.assam.gov.in, Download Here

ASRLMS Admit Card 2020: Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission Society (ASRLMS) has released the admit card of written exam for the post of Block Coordinator (Post Code 326), Block Coordinator (Organic Farming) (Post Code - 410), Block Coordinator (Forward Linkage) (Post Code - 411), District Functional Expert (Post Code - 323), Block Project Manager (Post Code - 323) and District Functional Expert (Non Farm) (Post Code - 409), today i.e. on 19 October 2020, on its official website -asrlms.assam.gov.in

Candidates who have applied for ALSRM Recruitment 2020 can download ALSRM Admit Card from the official website - asrlms.assam.gov.in or directly through the link given below using their Application No., Date of Birth and Mobile No:

ASRLMS Admit Card Download Link

The candidates can check the complete exam schedule through the table below:

Post Name Date of the Exam Time Block Coordinator (Post Code 326) 01 November 2020 (Sunday) Reporting Time:9:00 am; Duration of Test: l0:30 am to l2:00 noon Block Coordinator (Organic Farming) (Post Code - 410) 01 November 2020 (Sunday) Reporting Time: l:00 pm; Duration ofTest : 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm Block Coordinator (Forward Linkage) (Post Code - 411) 01 November 2020 (Sunday) Reporting Time: l:00 pm; Duration ofTest : 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm District Functional Expert (Post Code - 323) 08 November 2020 (Sunday) Reporting Time:9:00 am; Duration of Test: l0:30 am to l2:00 noon Block Project Manager (Post Code - 323) 08 November 2020 (Sunday) Reporting Time:9:00 am; Duration of Test: l0:30 am to l2:00 noon District Functional Expert (Non Farm) (Post Code - 409) 08 November 2020 (Sunday) Reporting Time: l:00 pm; Duration ofTest : 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm

The exam for the post of Project Assistant (Skills), Project Manager (Livelihoods & Marketing) , Project Manager (Financial Inclusion), Project Executive (HR) and District Project Manager is scheduled on 29 November and 30 November and the admit card for the same will be released on 12 November 2020 at 12 Noon onwards.

ASRLMS written test shall consist of objective type multiple choice questions on subject related topic, GK, Logical Reasoning & Quantitative. Aptitude and English Communication. The duration of the test will be 1 hour and 30 minutes.Check complete ASLRM Exam Pattern through the link below:

ASRLMS Exam Details

The exam is being conducted to fill up 40 vacancies for to the posts of State Project Manager, Project Manager, Young Professional, Block Coordinator and District Functional Expert.