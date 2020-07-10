AP LAWCET Important Dates 2020: Sri Krishnadevaraya University is responsible for deciding the AP LAWCET 2020 important dates on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. The important dates for AP LAWCET 2020 are released on the official website. The Andhra Pradesh Common Law Entrance Test is conducted for candidates seeking admission to 3-Year/5-Year integrated LLB courses in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Candidates must be aware of the the AP LAWCET 2020 important dates in order to keep track of all the events related to the exam. Crucial events such as registration process, admit card release, exam date, release of answer key, result, etc. Come under the aegis of important dates of AP LAWCET 2020. For complete information on AP LAWCET important dates 2020, candidates are advised to go through the article below. Candidates are also advised to bookmark this page and visit it regularly to receive any update in the AP LAWCET 2020 important dates.

AP LAWCET 2020 Important Dates - Overview

Candidates can find a brief overview of AP LAWCET important dates 2020 in the table below.

Events Dates AP LAWCET 2020 Notification 10th March 2020 AP LAWCET Registration 2020 Start Date 11th March 2020 Last Date to register for AP LAWCET 2020 (without late fee) 15th June 2020 AP LAWCET 2020 Registration Last Date with a late fee of Rs 500 7th July 2020 AP LAWCET Registration 2020 Last Date with a late fee of Rs 1000 16th July 2020 AP LAWCET 2020 Registration Last Date with a late fee of Rs 2000 25th July 2020 AP LAWCET 2020 Application Form Correction Window To be notified AP LAWCET Admit Card 2020 Release To be notified AP LAWCET 2020 To be notified Release AP LAWCET 2020 Answer Key To be notified AP LAWCET 2020 Result Declaration To be notified Issue of AP LAWCET 2020 Rank Card To be notified AP LAWCET Selection Process 2020 To be notified

AP LAWCET Important Dates 2020 - Event Details

The important dates of AP LAWCET 2020 contain details of of all the exam and admission related details in a chronological order. The calendar of events of AP LAWCET 2020 important dates are described below.

AP LAWCET Important Dates 2020 - Official Notification

The conducting body released the official notification for AP LAWCET 2020 on 10th March 2020. The official notification included details for all the upcoming events along with entrance test and admission related details.

AP LAWCET 220 Important Dates - Registration

As per the important dates of AP LAWCET 2020, the registration process commenced on 11th March 2020. The AP LAWCET 2020 registration process is completely online and candidates are required to register by visiting the official website. The AP LAWCET 2020 important dates mention that the registration process without late fee ended on 15th June 2020. However, with an additional late fee of Rs. 500, 1000 and 2000 the registration process can be completed by 7th July, 16th July and 25th July respectively.

AP LAWCET Important Dates 2020 - Application Correction Window

Successfully registered candidates can also make corrections in their application form. The conducting body will notify the AP LAWCET 2020 important date to make application form correction(s) soon.

AP LAWCET 2020 Important Dates - Admit Card

The conducting authority will release the AP LAWCET 2020 admit card in the online mode for all the candidates who successfully complete their registration. The important date of AP LAWCET 2020 admit card release will be notified by the conducting authority soon. Once released, candidates will be able to download their AP LAWCET 2020 admit card by providing their registration ID and password.

AP LAWCET Important Dates 2020 - Entrance Test

The conducting authority has postponed AP LAWCET 2020 for the 3-Year/5-Year LLB course and is yet to release the new date for conducting the entrance exam. AP LAWCET 2020 will be conducted in the online mode.

AP LAWCET 2020 Important Dates - Answer Key

SKU will release the AP LAWCET 2020 answer key soon after the exam is conducted. The conducting authority will notify the AP LAWCET 2020 important date for release of answer key on its official website.

AP LAWCET Important Dates 2020 - Result

Soon after the release of the answer key, AP LAWCET 2020 result will be declared. SKU will release the results of the entrance test in the online mode on the official website. Candidates will be able to download their result of AP LAWCET 2020 by logging in to their portal on the official website.

AP LAWCET 2020 Important Dates - Selection Process

Candidates who qualify according to the result will be required to participate in the selection process of AP LAWCET 2020 which comprises of counselling and seat allotment. The conducting authority will soon notify the candidates about the important date AP LAWCET 2020 selection process.