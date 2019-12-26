AP Police Asst Public Prosecutor Result 2019 Announced @slprb.ap.gov.in, Check Interview Schedule Here

AP Police Asst Public Prosecutor Result 2019: State Level Police Recruitment Board, Andhra Pradesh has announced the Asst Public Prosecutor Exam 2019 Result on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Asst Public Prosecutor Written Exam 2019 can check their Result on the official website of Andhra Pradesh Police - slprb.ap.gov.in/.

The written test for the Asst Public Prosecutor post was held 17 November 2019 at 6 centers, 3 locations in the state. Candidates have been selected on their performance in the written exam.

Board has released the list of candidates will be called for interview on the website (www.slprb.ap.gov.in). Commission has also released the schedule i.e. date and venue for the Interview. Interview will be conducted from 03 January to 05 January 2020 at the Venue- O/o DGP, A.P., 3rd floor conference hall, Mangalagiri, Guntur Dist., A.P.

Candidates should note that they will have to bring the desired original certificates, which will be verified on the same day, failing which he/she will not be in zone of consideration of final result.

It is to be noted that the State Level Police Recruitment Board, Andhra Pradesh had invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant Public Prosecutor in Andhra Pradesh State Prosecution Department.



Visit the official website i.e. http://slprb.ap.gov.in/

Go the Latest News section available on the home page.

Click on the link- List of candidates called for Interview for the post of Asst. Public Prosecutor on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the result.

You can also download the Short Notification regarding the Interview Schedule/Result.

Candidates should take Print Out of Result/Interview Schedule for future reference.

Candidates are requested to visit on the official website of State Level Police Recruitment Board, Andhra Pradesh for the latest update regarding the recruitment process of AP Police Asst Public Prosecutor. Candidates can check also the www.jagranjosh.com for further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result Latest Updates on its website.