APSC AE Admit Card 2021 Released for Assistant Engineer Post @apsc.nic.in, Check Direct Link Here

APSC AE Admit Card 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Admit Card for the Screening Test for Assistant Engineer Post on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the APSC Assistant Engineer post screening test can download their Admit Card available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded the direct link to download the APSC AE Admit Card 2021 for Civil/Mechanical post on its official website. It is noted that a total of 1864 candidates have been finally selected for Assistant Engineer Civil/Mechanical post screening test against Advt. No-04/2020.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will conduct the screening test for the post of Assistant Engineer under the Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Assam under Transport Department vide Advt. No. 04/2020 on 14 March 2021 in two sessions-from 10.00 AM to 12 Noon and from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. Exam for the paper General Studies will be conducted in first session whereas the paper Mechanical Engineering/Civil Engineering will be held on second session.

All such candidates applied for Assistant Engineer (Mech/Civil) in the Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Assam under Transport Department vide Advt. No. 04/2020 can download their Admit card from the official website. You can download the Admit Card also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APSC AE Admit Card 2021 for Assistant Engineer Civil Post





Direct Link for APSC AE Admit Card 2021 for Assistant Engineer Mechanical Post





How to Download APSC AE Admit Card 2021 for Assistant Engineer Civil/ Mechanical Post