APSC Interview Date 2020 for Lecturers Posts Released @apsc.nic.in, Check DV/Interview/Viva-Voce Details

APSC Interview Date 2020 for Lecturers Posts : Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Interview /Viva-Voce for the Lecturers in Govt. College of Arts and Crafts, Assam under Cultural Affairs Department on its official website. All such candidates applied for the Lecturers in Govt. College of Arts and Crafts, Assam under Cultural Affairs Department can check the Interview Date available on the official website.

As per the short notification released by the APSC, the Interview/Viva-Voce for the post of Lecturers in Govt. College of Arts and Crafts, Assam under Cultural Affairs Department will be conducted on 15th October 2020. Candidates should note that the time of Documents Verification will be 9.30 AM whereas the Interview will be conducted 10.30 AM.

The short notification further says," It is for Information to all concerned that the Assam Public Service Commission will hold Interview/Viva-Voce for the post of Lecturers in Govt. College of Arts and Crafts, Assam under Cultural Affairs Department as per programme given below at its office at Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-22. Advt. No.05/2019. dated 17- 09-2019."

Candidates who have to appear for the Interview for the Lecturer posts should note that no intimation letter to the eligible candidates will be sent separately by post by the Commission. The Select/Reject lists and the intimation letters shall be uploaded in APSC’s website (www.apsc.nic.in) on 28/09/2020 & 05/10/2020 respectively. The candidates will have to download their own intimation letter from the official website.

