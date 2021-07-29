APSWREIS Senior Faculty Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT: Apply Immediately

APSWREIS Senior Faculty Recruitment 2021: Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutional Society (APSWREIS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Faculty for Maths, Physics and Chemistry for IIT-Medical Academies. The vacancies will be filled immediately. All interested candidates can submit their applications through the prescribed format on or before 10 August 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 10 August 2021

APSWREIS Senior Faculty Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Mathematics - 1 Post

Physics - 2 Posts

Chemistry - 4 Posts

APSWREIS Senior Faculty Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: B.Tech or M.Sc or equivalent with First class.

Work Experience - Minimum 3 years of full-time work experience in providing coaching for IIT JEE (Mains and Advanced)/ NEET in a reputed coaching institution.

APSWREIS Senior Faculty Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done through written test, interview and classroom demonstration. Written exam and subject interview will be conducted on the same day. Only those candidates who qualify written exam will be allowed for the subject interview round. Those candidates who clear the subject interview round will have to give a classroom demo either on the same day or the next day. Post the classroom demo, the candidate has to attend the personal interview.

Download APSWREIS Senior Faculty Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for APSWREIS Senior Faculty Recruitment 2021

The eligible candidates have to register themselves at https://bit.ly/3zfuS4v on or before 10 August 2021. The candidates can refer to the hyperlinks for more details.

