Army Public School 2020 AWES PGT/TGT/PRT Exam Analysis (21st November): Check Difficulty Level of Online Screening Exam for Teacher Recruitment

Army Public School 2020 AWES PGT/TGT/PRT Exam Analysis (21st November): Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) has started conducting the Army Public School (APS) online teaching exam for PGT/ TGT/ PRT Teaching posts - on 21st & 22nd November 2020. APS AWES PGT/ TGT/ PRT posts can be a good opportunity for candidates who aspire to become a Government School Teacher. Army Public School (APS) are administered and managed by local Army authorities and affiliated to CBSE through the Army Welfare Education Society (AWES). There are around 137 APS located in various Cantonments & Military Stations across India.

In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of the Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT Online Exam conducted on 21st November 2020. Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern of APS AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Online Exam.

Exam Pattern of Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Online Exam

The Screening Exam for PGT/ TGT/ PRT posts was conducted by AWES on 21st November 2020. The exam was conducted online in the Objective MCQ format. Let’s look at the Exam Pattern of the APS AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Online Exam:

Exam Pattern of Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Online Exam Post Paper Contents Duration of Exam Marks PGT/ TGT Part A General Awareness, Mental Ability, English Comprehension, Educational Concepts and Methodology 3 Hours 90 Part B Specific to subject 90 PRT Part A Same as Part A for PGT/TGT 1 Hour 30 Minutes 90

Note:

Scores will be normalized to 100. There will be a negative marking of 1/4th marks for each wrong answer. Part A and Part B will be available together and the candidates have the freedom to answer questions in the order in which they prefer. To qualify for a post, the candidate must score minimum 50% marks in each part. Those PGT/TGT candidates who fail in Part B but pass Part A may opt to take a scorecard for PRT. For TGT papers of Science & Social Science subjects, there will be a portion of questions pertaining to parallel subjects. For example, the TGT Physics paper will have 10 questions each of Chemistry and Biology. Similarly TGT History paper will have 10 questions each of Geography and Political Science and so on. For PRT, Candidates desirous to appear for vacancies of Hindi or Sanskrit teachers will get a Bilingual Paper. A small portion of the paper shall however be in English only, as the job assignment would be in an English Medium School.

Exam Analysis of Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Online Exam

Par-A Exam for PGT, TGT and PRT posts was of 1 Hour 30 Minutes consisting of total 90 Multiple Choice Questions. Part B of the online screening exam was of 1 Hour and 30 minutes carrying multiple-choice questions specific to the subject chosen by the candidate for PGT or TGT posts. Total 90 questions were asked in Part-B and the difficulty level of the exam varied from moderate to difficult. So let’s take a look at the questions asked in this APS AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Online exam:

APS AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 21st November 2020 Exam Analysis Part A Section of PGT/TGT/PRT Category Major Topics Difficulty Level General Awareness Sports, History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene General Polity, Indian Constitution, Awards Easy to Moderate Mental Ability Analogy, Classification, Series, Coding-Decoding, Blood Relations, Direction sense test, Logical Venn Diagrams, Alphabet test, Seating Arrangements, Mathematical Operations, Arithmetic Reasoning, Inserting Missing Characters or Number, Ranking, Mathematics Question on Time Speed and Distance, Percentage and Interest Easy to Moderate English Language and Comprehension Vocabulary, Spotting the Error, Comprehension, Synonyms and Antonyms, Fill in the blanks, Sentence Rearrangement Moderate Educational Concepts and Methodology Teaching Ability and Child Development Moderate Computer Knowledge Input-Output, Hardware, Software, MS Word and MS Excel Easy Total Questions 90 Easy to Moderate Part B Section of PGT & TGT Specific to the subject (90 Questions) Moderate to Difficult

Important Points to Remember after APS AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Online Exam

The result will be published on the official website - http://aps-csb.in/.

Release of Score Card

The Score Cards of successful candidates will be available on the Registration Portal after the exam which the candidates may download and laminate.

The card will be valid for life provided the candidate takes up a teaching position in any CBSE recognized school (for a period of at least one year) within 3 years of issue of the Score Card.

A Score Card will make candidates eligible to appear for the remaining stages of the selection process.

Once the candidate is in possession of a CSB card on successful clearing of the online examination, the candidate would need to look for vacancy announcements by the Army Public School of their choice/ neighborhood. For this, they may contact the school/ check the website of the schools concerned or look for advertisement in the newspapers.

Note: Holding a Score Card by itself does not entitle you to appointment as a teacher in any Army Public School. It only renders you eligible for Stages 2 & 3 of the selection process.

In addition to fresh candidates, the following may also appear for the screening test:

(i) Holders of Score Cards who want to improve their scores.

(ii) Those desirous of upgrading themselves. For E.g. a candidate holding a Score Card of TGT may now want to obtain a card for PGT, having acquired additional qualification.

Interview

The respective schools shall announce the vacancies available through various means like Local Newspapers, the School Website, Notice board, etc. Candidates would have to apply in response to these announcements. The interviews may or may not be held at the location of the school. They may be held as per the discretion of the local management.

Evaluation of Teaching Skills and Computer Proficiency

For Language teachers, a written test comprising Essay & Comprehension of 15 marks each will be held along with an evaluation of teaching skills. Selection Committee may also hold Computer proficiency tests if they so desire.

Note:

To qualify for an interview and evaluation of teaching skills, the candidates have to pass a Screening Examination. Stage 2 and 3 of selection shall be conducted by the respective schools/their controlling management usually between the months of November to March. Application forms for the same shall be available on school websites accordingly.

The above analysis of the Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT Exam held on 21st November 2020 will help you to assess your rank among the thousands of candidates who appeared for the Online Screening Exam.