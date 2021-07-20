Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Arunachal Pradesh PSC Recruitment 2021 for 32 Section Officer Posts, Apply Online @appsc.gov.in

Arunachal Pradesh PSC Recruitment 2021 Notification is out at appsc.gov.in for Section Officer Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Jul 20, 2021 17:40 IST
Arunachal Pradesh PSC Recruitment 2021: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has been released for recruitment to the post of Section Officer Group B (Gazetted B). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 31 July 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 31 July 2021

Arunachal Pradesh PSC Recruitment 2021  Vacancy Details

  • Section Officer Group B (Gazetted B) - 32 Posts

Arunachal Pradesh PSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates who have rendered 6 years of regular service in Grade can apply to the post.

Arunachal Pradesh PSC Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 47,600/- in the level of 8 Pay Matrix

Download Arunachal Pradesh PSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Arunachal Pradesh PSC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 31 July 2021. Before applying online, the candidate must mandatorily register themselves in one-time registration (OTR).

The candidates are advised to submit only a single application, however, if due to any unavoidable situation, if he/she submits multiple applications, he/she must ensure that application with the higher RID is complete in all terms like applicant details, photograph, signature, photo id, fee etc. The candidates submitting multiple applications must note that the applications with higher RID shall be entertained by the commission and the fee paid against one RID shall not be adjusted against any other RID.

Arunachal Pradesh PSC Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • APST - Rs. 100/-
  • General Candidates - Rs. 100/-

