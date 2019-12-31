Assam TET Result 2019 declared @ sebaonline.org: Check here Direct Link to know SEBA results

Assam TET Result 2019 out @ sebaonline.org. The Assam Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) has declared the result of the Assam TET 2019 exam that was held on 10 November 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the Assam TET 2019 result by visiting the official websites – cetcell.net, smbform.in or sebaonline.org. Over 4 lakh candidates appeared for the Assam TET this year and of these, around 34,000 candidates have been declared pass in the Assam Teachers' Eligibility Test 2019. Get below the direct link to know the Assam TET Results 2019. Enter your Application Number or Username and password to know the TET Result 2019 of the Assam state.

Candidates who managed to obtain the Assam TET Passing Marks in Assam TET Lower Primary and Upper Primary Level exam have been declared as passed in the TET Result. The Assam TET Qualified candidates will now be awarded the Assam TET Certificate and Marksheet or Score Card by the SEBA. Candidates who failed to pass the Assam TET exam should not lose hope; the SEBA will organise the Assam TET 2020 exam soon.

Check your result of the Assam TET 2019 exam on the direct link mentioned below and get to know your individual and overall scores of both papers.

Assam TET Result 2019 - Direct Link 1

Assam TET Result 2019 - Direct Link 2

Assam TET Result 2019 - Direct Link 3

Steps to check Assam TET Results 2019

Step 1: Visit sebaonline.org, cetcell.net OR smbform.in

Step 2: Click on result of Elementary TET 2019

Step 3: Enter Application Number and Password

Step 4: Submit & Download Result

Number of candidates who passed the Assam TET Exam

Paper Appeared Passed Paper I 2,18,164 18,906 Paper-II 1,58,648 15,304

Assam TET Question Paper 2019

The Assam Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) has also released the Assam TET Question Papers for Lower Primary (Paper 1) and Upper Primary Level (Paper 2) exams. The Assam TET Paper 1 Question Paper is available of Set E and Assam TET Paper 2 Question Paper is available of Set L. Candidates can download PDF TET Question Papers from the direct link mentioned below:

Assam TET Paper 1 Question Paper – Download Link

Assam TET Paper 2 Question Paper – Download Link

Assam TET Answer Key 2019

Assam TET 2019 Answer Key will be released soon @ ssa.assam.gov.in by the Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission. The answer key will be released in PDF Download format for Assam TET Paper I & II - All Sets- A/B/C/D/E/L.