Let’s Get Back to School and Experience the Learning Adventure Ahead!

As the summer holidays come to an end and the schools are going to reopen soon, it's time to prepare for a routine to get back on track, stay disciplined, and make the most of your school days. From setting a daily rhythm and planning ahead to nurturing hobbies, taking care of your nutrition, and seeking support and guidance from family and friends, these tips will help you get back to school routine after the summer holidays.

After the months of April and May, we greeted each other in chorus, singing ‘Happy Holidays’ as loud as we could with all the zeal and excitement for the Holidays of June. Now, as we approach the end of the month of June and the schools are going to reopen soon, let’s set our rhythm for the day to be ready to go back to school. Summer holidays bring a lot of colourful experiences to our lives, with new experiences and old golden memories. For children, it is the most anticipated and fun time of the year, and it brings back the old golden memories of the summer holidays for their parents or elders. As the holidays are nearing the end and everyone is busy compiling their work, let’s see how we can get back to the routine, stay organised, get ready to go back to school, and enjoy our school days with our friends while studying with our teachers.

10 Tips to Get Back to School after Summer Holidays

1. Set the rhythm of your day!

Divide the whole day into different parts, and divide the daily work accordingly. This will provide the opportunity to utilise time effectively, and the satisfaction of completing different tasks throughout the day will fill the breaks with happiness.

2. Plan ahead!

It is always beneficial to set daily and weekly targets for the tasks at hand. The awareness of the targets helps to manage time in an efficient way and provides relief from the anxiety or burden of work if the time is not managed properly without any schedule.

3. Discipline with flexibility is the key!

Plan a timetable that is manageable with achievable targets and follow it religiously. It will take some time for habit formation in the beginning, and once the habit is formed, it will become part of the daily routine. This will gradually create a routine for eating, sleeping, exercising, and studying.

4. Hobbies are important!

Identify the activities that you enjoy performing and include them in your daily routine. This will eventually lead to enhanced productivity as these extracurricular activities will promote creativity and fun during the day.

5. Take care of your nutrition!

Eating your meals on time is as important as studying and sleeping on time. Skipping meals or not having enough food intake may lead to lethargy, dizziness, and even a deficiency of certain important nutrients in the body. It may also lead to lifestyle diseases in the long run.

6. Share ideas, discuss challenges, and spend time with family and friends!

During this transition from summer vacations to the routine of school, many students might feel overwhelmed with the tasks at hand, which may also lead to anxiety. It is always helpful to connect with friends who might have similar experiences, and their suggestions will be helpful in seeing opportunities. The students may seek help from family members and teachers too to chalk out the strategy and plan the days effectively. Spending time with friends and family may also help the students rejuvenate and get motivated for all the curricular or co-curricular activities.

7. Maintain a daily Journal!

All of us encounter some new situations every day that bring new learning experiences for us. While we grow as we learn in this adventure of our daily routine, it is always recommended to write down thoughts, learnings, or ideas and maintain a daily journal. We get new ideas while writing, and our minds are free to work upon new things once the ideas are written and moved out of our brains in the form of action or compilation in a journal. This provides more clarity and freedom to think more creatively.

8. Being mindful of the actions and words

Talking without listening, sharing without thinking, eating without hunger, working without sound sleep, or performing actions without being mindful of them invites a lot of distraction, anxiety, lifestyle diseases, disappointment, or demotivation. Thus, it is important to be mindful of our activities and thoughts to stay concentrated and motivated. Retrospecting about your ideas and self-questioning before performing them provides clarity of thoughts and actions and works as a measure to prevent avoidable circumstances.

9. Focus more on the learning than the scores!

We learn at our own pace. Comparison with others makes learning a mundane process and brings disappointment. The focus should be on everyday learning and growth and not on comparing scores with fellow classmates. Being grateful for the everyday learning and completion of tasks creates a happy and self-motivated environment.

10. Be curious and helpful!

Do not hesitate to ask questions if you do not understand a concept or if you wish to know more about something. Seek help from teachers or peers to get your doubts cleared, and refer to books from the library or online resources. Share your new knowledge with your fellow classmates and also help them with their doubts. This will help you and your buddies gain confidence in your learning, and you will be astonished to know that knowledge sharing is also a learning experience that eventually leads to the development of speaking, listening, and critical thinking abilities.

With this attention on the significance of mindfulness, the importance of focusing on learning rather than scores, and being curious and helpful, let’s get ready to embark on an exciting adventure with all the motivation, enthusiasm and a well-structured approach, as we go back to school after the summer holidays. The time ahead is a period of development, learning, growth and novel experiences. Be ready for the opportunities that lie ahead, stay organised, enjoy the journey. Wishing you a successful and fulfilling school year!

