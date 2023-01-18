B.Com Full Form with All Details

B.Com Full Form is Bachelor of Commerce - Know what B.Com stands for, meaning, what is B.Com, description, example, acronym for, abbreviation, definitions and full name of B.Com in the field of business.

B.Com full form is Bachelor of Commerce. It is one of the most popular undergraduate (UG) degrees in India. The duration of the B.Com course is three years during which the curriculum is spread across 6 semesters. The B.Com course aims at offering financial literacy, analytical skills, and accounting skills. To be eligible for admission to the B.Com course, one has to pass class 12th with minimum passing marks from a recognized education board in India.

As per the data available on Delhi University (DU Admissions 2022), B.Com and B.Com (Hons) have been one of the most preferred courses among students. As per education experts, around more than 10 lakh students apply annually for admission to B.Com courses across the country. The B.Com degree is a hot course for students from the Commerce stream but it is also open to students with a Science background.

The candidates can check out the table below to get an overview of the B.Com full form.

Course Name B.Com Full Form Bachelor of Commerce Exam Name IPU CET/CUET/BHU UET/NPAT/DSAT/JET Conducting Body Private/Public universities Frequency Once in a year Course Duration 3 years Selection Process Written Exam Counselling Specialization Honours, Banking and Insurance, Financial Accounting, Financial Markets, Computer Applications, Accounting and Finance, Corporate Secretaryship and Banking Management Top Recruiters HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, Genpact, Cognizant, Wipro Average Salary Rs 1.75 - 3 LPA

What is B.Com?

B.Com is a three-year Graduate program that is focused on subjects like Business, Accounts, Commerce, or Tax. This is an excellent course for those who wish to take up Management or Accounts as a career option. At present, there are multiple sub-specialization that comes under B.Com. Check below the different types of B.Com courses:

B.Com General B.Com Honours B Com Banking and Insurance B Com Financial Accounting B Com Financial Markets B Com Computer Applications B Com Accounting and Finance B Com Corporate Secretaryship B Com Banking Management B Com Accountancy B Com Applied Economics B Com Banking and Finance B Com Marketing B Com E-Commerce B Com Tax Procedure and Practice

B.Com Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for admission to B.Com courses, one has to meet the age limit and educational qualifications as below:

Age Limit

The minimum age to apply for the B.Com course is 17 years whereas there is no upper age limit.

Educational Qualification

A candidate should have completed class 10+2 in any of the streams, Arts, Commerce, or Science with at least 50% marks in aggregate from a recognized board.

B.Com Entrance Exams

Several colleges conduct entrance examinations for admission to the B.Com courses. The final admission of the candidates is based on their performance in the written examination conducted by the universities. Here are some prominent exams that one can write:

B.Com Exam Name University Name IPU CET Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University CUET Central and State University BHU UET Banaras Hindu University NPAT Narsee Monjee Institute for Management Studies (NMIMS), Mumbai DSAT Dayanand Sagar University, Bengaluru JET Jain University

B.Com Top 10 Colleges in India

The candidates after qualifying the written exam for the B.Com course become eligible to get admission to the colleges on the basis of merit. Check below the top 10 B.Com colleges on the basis of their NIRF rankings.

B.Com Colleges NIRF Ranking 2022 Shri Ram College of Commerce 1 Lady Shri ram college for Women 2 Chandigarh University 3 Loyola College 4 Woxsen University 5 Hindu College 6 Jain University 7 Hansraj College 8 Kalinga University 9 Mithibai College of Commerce and Economics 10

B.Com Salary

After pursuing B.Com course, one can either opt for higher education such as M.Com (Masters of Commerce), Company Secretary (CS), Business Accounting & Taxation (BAT), Chartered Accountancy (CA), Financial Risk Manager (FRM), MBA, etc or apply for job opportunities for a B.Com graduate. Check below the salary structure for the roles of a B.Com graduate.