B.Com Full Form with All Details

B.Com Full Form is Bachelor of Commerce - Know what B.Com stands for, meaning, what is B.Com, description, example, acronym for, abbreviation, definitions and full name of B.Com in the field of business.

B.Com Full Form with All Details
B.Com Full Form with All Details

B.Com full form is Bachelor of Commerce. It is one of the most popular undergraduate (UG) degrees in India. The duration of the B.Com course is three years during which the curriculum is spread across 6 semesters. The B.Com course aims at offering financial literacy, analytical skills, and accounting skills. To be eligible for admission to the B.Com course, one has to pass class 12th with minimum passing marks from a recognized education board in India.

As per the data available on Delhi University (DU Admissions 2022), B.Com and B.Com (Hons) have been one of the most preferred courses among students. As per education experts, around more than 10 lakh students apply annually for admission to B.Com courses across the country. The B.Com degree is a hot course for students from the Commerce stream but it is also open to students with a Science background.

B.Com Full Form: Table of Contents

  • B.Com Full Form Overview
  • What is B.Com?
  • B.Com Eligibility Criteria
  • B.Com Entrance Exam
  • B.Com Top 10 Colleges in India
  • B.Com Salary

B.Com Full Form Overview

The candidates can check out the table below to get an overview of the B.Com full form. 

Course Name

B.Com

Full Form

Bachelor of Commerce

Exam Name

IPU CET/CUET/BHU UET/NPAT/DSAT/JET

Conducting Body

Private/Public universities

Frequency

Once in a year

Course Duration

3 years

Selection Process

Written Exam

Counselling 

Specialization

Honours, Banking and Insurance, Financial Accounting, Financial Markets, Computer Applications, Accounting and Finance, Corporate Secretaryship and Banking Management

Top Recruiters

HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, Genpact, Cognizant, Wipro

Average Salary

Rs 1.75 - 3 LPA

What is B.Com?

B.Com is a three-year Graduate program that is focused on subjects like Business, Accounts, Commerce, or Tax. This is an excellent course for those who wish to take up Management or Accounts as a career option. At present, there are multiple sub-specialization that comes under B.Com. Check below the different types of B.Com courses: 

  1. B.Com General
  2. B.Com Honours
  3. B Com Banking and Insurance
  4. B Com Financial Accounting
  5. B Com Financial Markets
  6. B Com Computer Applications
  7. B Com Accounting and Finance
  8. B Com Corporate Secretaryship
  9. B Com Banking Management
  10. B Com Accountancy
  11. B Com Applied Economics
  12. B Com Banking and Finance
  13. B Com Marketing
  14. B Com E-Commerce 
  15. B Com Tax Procedure and Practice
People Also Look For

IAS Full Form

CDS Full Form

REET Full Form

MBBS Full Form

BBA Full Form

BAMS Full Form

MBA Full Form

BCA Full Form

LLB Full Form

CBSE Full Form

ICSE Full Form

NEET Full Form

B.Com Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for admission to B.Com courses, one has to meet the age limit and educational qualifications as below:

Age Limit

The minimum age to apply for the B.Com course is 17 years whereas there is no upper age limit. 

Educational Qualification

A candidate should have completed class 10+2 in any of the streams, Arts, Commerce, or Science with at least 50% marks in aggregate from a recognized board. 

B.Com Entrance Exams

Several colleges conduct entrance examinations for admission to the B.Com courses. The final admission of the candidates is based on their performance in the written examination conducted by the universities. Here are some prominent exams that one can write:

B.Com Exam Name

University Name

IPU CET

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University

CUET

Central and State University

BHU UET

Banaras Hindu University

NPAT

Narsee Monjee Institute for Management Studies (NMIMS), Mumbai

DSAT

Dayanand Sagar University, Bengaluru

JET

Jain University

B.Com Top 10 Colleges in India

The candidates after qualifying the written exam for the B.Com course become eligible to get admission to the colleges on the basis of merit. Check below the top 10 B.Com colleges on the basis of their NIRF rankings. 

B.Com Colleges

NIRF Ranking 2022

Shri Ram College of Commerce

1

Lady Shri ram college for Women

2

Chandigarh University

3

Loyola College

4

Woxsen University

5

Hindu College

6

Jain University

7

Hansraj College

8

Kalinga University

9

Mithibai College of Commerce and Economics

10

B.Com Salary

After pursuing B.Com course, one can either opt for higher education such as M.Com (Masters of Commerce), Company Secretary (CS), Business Accounting & Taxation (BAT), Chartered Accountancy (CA), Financial Risk Manager (FRM), MBA, etc or apply for job opportunities for a B.Com graduate. Check below the salary structure for the roles of a B.Com graduate.

Job Profile

Salary Structure

Auditor

INR 4 LPA

Tax Consultant

INR 4.5 LPA

Accountant

INR 4 LPA

Finance Consultant

INR 3 LPA

Insurance

INR 2.5 to 3 LPA

 

FAQ

Q1: What is the B.Com full form?

B.Com full form is Bachelor of Commerce. It is a 3-year Graduate program that is focused on subjects like Business, Accounts, Commerce, or Tax.

Q2: What are the different B.Com courses?

Different types of B.Com courses: B.Com General, B.Com Honours, B Com Banking and Insurance, B Com Financial Accounting, B Com Financial Markets, B Com Computer Applications, etc.

Q3. What is the age limit for pursuing B.Com?

The minimum age to apply for the B.Com course is 17 years whereas there is no upper age limit.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next