BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2022, 360 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @bel-india.in

BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification Released on bel-india.in for 360 Vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Bharat Electronics Limited (BHEL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Graduate Apprentice & Technician Apprentice. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 23rd February 2022 to 13 March 2022. A total of 360 vacancies will be recruited. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 23 February 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 31 March 2022

BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice - 100 Posts

Graduate (B.E./B.Tech.) Apprentice - 260 Posts

BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must be a Graduate in the concerned subject from a recognized University/Institution. Candidates can refer to the official notification in the provided hyperlink.

BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - Age Limit will be followed as per apprenticeship rules.

BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Merit.

BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Stipend

Technician (Diploma) - Rs. 10, 400/-

Graduate Apprentice - Rs. 11, 110/-

Download BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

How to apply for BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can apply online from 23 February 2022 to 31 March 2022. After submission of the application, candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. No TA/DA will be paid for attending certificate verification.

