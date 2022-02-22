JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2022, 360 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @bel-india.in

BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification Released on bel-india.in for 360 Vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details. 

Created On: Feb 22, 2022 23:05 IST
BEL Jobs 2022
BEL Jobs 2022

BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Bharat Electronics Limited (BHEL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Graduate Apprentice & Technician Apprentice. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 23rd February 2022 to 13 March 2022. A total of 360 vacancies will be recruited. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 23 February 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application: 31 March 2022

BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Technician (Diploma) Apprentice - 100 Posts
  • Graduate (B.E./B.Tech.) Apprentice - 260 Posts

BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

The candidate must be a Graduate in the concerned subject from a recognized University/Institution. Candidates can refer to the official notification in the provided hyperlink.

BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - Age Limit will be followed as per apprenticeship rules.

BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Merit.

BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Stipend

  • Technician (Diploma) - Rs. 10, 400/-
  • Graduate Apprentice - Rs. 11, 110/-

Download BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

How to apply for BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can apply online from 23 February 2022 to 31 March 2022. After submission of the application, candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. No TA/DA will be paid for attending certificate verification.

Latest Government Jobs:

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 for Senior News Editor & Radio Presenter (Hindi) Posts

JKSSB Recruitment 2022 for 168 Driver, Junior Assistant, Assistant Superintendent Jails & Other Posts, Apply Online @ jkssb.nic.in

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022: Apply for 55 Manager, Superintending Engineer and other Posts, Salary upto 220000/-

 

FAQ

What is the selection criteria for BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2022?

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Merit.

What is the age limit required for BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2022?

 Age Limit will be followed as per apprenticeship rules.

What is the qualification required for BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2022?

The candidate must be Graduate/Diploma in the concerned subject from a recognized University/Institution. Candidates can refer to the official notification in the provided hyperlink.

What is the last date of the online application for BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2022?

31 March 2022.

What is the starting date of the online application for BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2022?

23 February 2022
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Job Summary
NotificationBEL Apprentice Recruitment 2022, 360 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @bel-india.in
Notification Date22 Feb, 2022
Last Date of Submission13 Mar, 2022
CityBangalore
StateKarnataka
CountryIndia
Organization Bharat Electronics Limited
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Graduate
Functional Administration
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

9 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.