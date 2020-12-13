BEL Recruitment 2020-21, Applications invited for Management Industrial Trainee vacancies, Download Application Form @ bel-india.in

BEL Recruitment 2020-21: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Management Industrial Trainee Ad.no: 12930/ 64/HRD/GAD/ 08. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 25 December 2020.

Important Dates:

Notification Released Date: 24 November 2020

Last date for submission of application: 25 December 2020

BEL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Management Industrial Trainee - 9 Posts

BEL Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed 10+2+3(UG)+CA (Intermediate)/ ICWA (Intermediate).

BEL Recruitment 2020- 21 Age Limit - 25 years as on 31-Dec-2020 (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

BEL Recruitment 2020- 21 Stipend: Rs. 10,000/- per month for 1st year & Rs. 12,000/- per month for 2nd year

Download BEL Recruitment 2020- 21 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for BEL Recruitment 2020- 21

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to tgtgad@bel.co.in on or before 25 Dec 20. The subject will be mentioned as “MIT (Finance) trainee”. The application will be accepted through above-mentioned email-id only.

