BEL Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for Apprentice Training for ITI Candidates

BEL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Apprentice Training for ITI Candidates. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 June 2021.

Advt. No. PU/507/ADV/170

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 30 June 2021

BEL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Electronics Mechanic

Fitter

Electrician

Machinist

Turner

Draftsmen Mechanic (DMM)

Electro Plater

Mechanic Refrigeration & Air Conditioning (MR&AC)

Computer Operator Programming Assistant (COPA)

Welder

BEL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate should have passed ITI in the related trades. Candidates should have ITI certificates issued by NCVT / SCVT. Candidates who have undergone/undergoing/already registered for Apprenticeship Training in any other establishment/organization are not eligible. Candidates from Karnataka state only are eligible to apply.

BEL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms).

Download BEL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

BEL Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Selection will be on the basis of marks obtained in the examinations of SSLC/10th standard and I.T.I.

How to apply for BEL Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit their applications along with the documents to the Deputy Manager (HR/CLD), Centre for learning and development, Bharat Electronics Limited, Jalahalli Post, Bengaluru - 560013 latest by 30 June 2021.

