Bihar Board 12 Result 2022 Out Today: Who won the Battle - Girls or Boys? Check Here

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: BSEB 12th Result 2023 has been announced by the Bihar School Examination Board. Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar Board Class 12 Science, Arts and Commerce stream exams can file the BSEB Result 2023 through the link available on the official website.
Approximately 13 Lakh students have appeared for the Bihar Board Class 12 Exams 2023. According to the data available out of 13,04,586 students, 673023 are male and 631563 are female students. Candidates can check here the overall pass percentage, pass percentage of boys and girls and the toppers of the BSEB 12th exams in the different streams.
The Bihar Board 12th Result 2023, is available on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students can also check the BSEB 12th Result 2023 through the direct link available here,
Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 - Number of Students
As mentioned approximately 13 Lakh students have appeared for the Bihar Board 12th Exams 2023. Candidates can check the details regarding the student below.
|
Particulars
|
Numbers
|
Total Number of students appeared
|
13,04,586
|
Number of Girls
|
631563
|
Number of Boys
|
673023
Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 - Pass Percentage
Candidates can check below, the overall pass percentage and stream-wise and gender-wise performance of the students.
|
Particulars
|
Numbers
|
Overall Pass Percentage
|
83.70%
|
Pass percentage of Boys
|
85.50%
|
Pass Percentage of Girls
|
82.01%
|
Arts Pass Percentage
|
82.74%
|
Science Pass Percentage
|
83.93%
|
Commerce Pass Percentage
|
93.95%
Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023 - Arts - Appeared-Passed-Failed Data
The board has released the stream-wise data of the number of students, the male and female ratio of students who have appeared and passed the exams and the stream-wise pass percentage.
|
Bihar Board Class 12th Result Analysis - Arts - Appeared-Passed-Failed Data
|
Category
|
Appear
|
Pass
|
Fail
|
Pass%
|
Female
|
4,13,489
|
3,48,706
|
64,655
|
84.33
|
Male
|
2,55,037
|
2,04,444
|
50,529
|
80.16
|
Grand Total
|
6,68,526
|
5,53,150
|
1,15,184
|
82.74
Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023 - Commerce- Appeared-Passed-Failed Data
Out of the 13 lakh students who appeared for the BSEB 12th exams, 49,115 appeared for the Commerce stream. Check the performance data of the students below.
|
Bihar Board Class 12th Result Analysis - Commerce - Appeared-Passed-Failed Data
|
Category
|
Appear
|
Pass
|
Fail
|
Pass%
|
Female
|
17,073
|
16,457
|
615
|
96.39
|
Male
|
32,082
|
29,723
|
2,354
|
92.65
|
Grand Total
|
49,155
|
46,180
|
2,969
|
93.95
Bihar Board Class 12th Result Analysis 2023- Science - Appeared-Passed-Failed Data
The Highest number of students who appeared for the BSEB 12th Exam 2023, approximately 5.8 lakhs appeared for the Science stream. Check the data of students here.
|
Bihar Board Class 12th Result Analysis - Science - Appeared-Passed-Failed Data
|
Category
|
Appear
|
Pass
|
Fail
|
Pass%
|
Female
|
2,00,855
|
1,74,711
|
26,051
|
86.98
|
Male
|
3,85,677
|
3,17,589
|
67,982
|
82.35
|
Grand Total
|
5,86,532
|
4,92,300
|
94,033
|
83.93
