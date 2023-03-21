Bihar Board 12 Result 2022 Out Today: Who won the Battle - Girls or Boys? Check Here

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2023 have been announced on the official website of the board. Candidates who have appeared for the BSEB 12th Exams can check here the analysis of the performance of the students in the BSEB 12th Exam 2023. 

BSEB 12th Result 2023

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: BSEB 12th Result 2023 has been announced by the Bihar School Examination Board. Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar Board Class 12 Science, Arts and Commerce stream exams can file the BSEB Result 2023 through the link available on the official website.

Approximately 13 Lakh students have appeared for the Bihar Board Class 12 Exams 2023. According to the data available out of 13,04,586 students, 673023 are male and 631563 are female students. Candidates can check here the overall pass percentage, pass percentage of boys and girls and the toppers of the BSEB 12th exams in the different streams.

The Bihar Board 12th Result 2023, is available on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students can also check the BSEB 12th Result 2023 through the direct link available here,

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 - Number of Students

As mentioned approximately 13 Lakh students have appeared for the Bihar Board 12th Exams 2023. Candidates can check the details regarding the student below.

Particulars

Numbers

Total Number of students appeared

13,04,586

Number of Girls

631563

Number of Boys

673023

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 - Pass Percentage 

Candidates can check below, the overall pass percentage and stream-wise and gender-wise performance of the students.

Particulars

Numbers

Overall Pass Percentage

83.70%

Pass percentage of Boys

85.50%

Pass Percentage of Girls

82.01%

Arts Pass Percentage 

82.74%

Science Pass Percentage

83.93%

Commerce Pass Percentage

93.95%

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023 - Arts - Appeared-Passed-Failed Data

The board has released the stream-wise data of the number of students, the male and female ratio of students who have appeared and passed the exams and the stream-wise pass percentage. 

Bihar Board Class 12th Result Analysis - Arts - Appeared-Passed-Failed Data

Category

Appear

Pass

Fail

Pass%

Female

4,13,489

3,48,706

64,655

84.33

Male

2,55,037

2,04,444

50,529

80.16

Grand Total

6,68,526

5,53,150

1,15,184

82.74

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023 - Commerce- Appeared-Passed-Failed Data

Out of the 13 lakh students who appeared for the BSEB 12th exams, 49,115 appeared for the Commerce stream. Check the performance data of the students below.

Bihar Board Class 12th Result Analysis - Commerce - Appeared-Passed-Failed Data

Category

Appear

Pass

Fail

Pass%

Female

17,073

16,457

615

96.39

Male

32,082

29,723

2,354

92.65

Grand Total

49,155

46,180

2,969

93.95

Bihar Board Class 12th Result Analysis 2023- Science - Appeared-Passed-Failed Data

The Highest number of students who appeared for the BSEB 12th Exam 2023, approximately 5.8 lakhs appeared for the Science stream. Check the data of students here.

Bihar Board Class 12th Result Analysis - Science - Appeared-Passed-Failed Data

Category

Appear

Pass

Fail

Pass%

Female

2,00,855

1,74,711

26,051

86.98

Male

3,85,677

3,17,589

67,982

82.35

Grand Total

5,86,532

4,92,300

94,033

83.93

 

Also Read: Bihar Board 12 Result 2023 Declared: Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Declared: BSEB Inter Result, Toppers, Marksheet and Latest News

 

