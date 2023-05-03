Bihar LRC Cut Off 2023: Check Expected & Previous Years Cut off Marks

The Bihar Revenue and Land Reforms Department releases the Bihar LRC cut-off in a pdf. The cut-off marks are the minimum marks required to ace the exam. The cut-off marks are released separately for all the posts.

Bihar LRC Cut Off 2023: The Bihar Revenue and Land Reforms Department is the exam conducting body for the Bihar LRC examination for the selection of eligible candidates for the posts of Special Survey Assistant Officer, Special Survey Kanungo, Special Survey Amin, and Special Survey Clerk. Candidates who appear in the computer-based test are required to obtain the cut-off marks in the written exam to qualify for the counseling/interview round. The cut-off marks are the minimum qualifying marks to be declared qualified in the exam.

In this article, candidates can know complete details of the Bihar LRC Cut Off 2023 expected and previous years' marks.

Bihar LRC Cut Off 2023

The Department releases the category-wise cut-off marks officially for all the posts separately after the completion of the exam. The cut off is an important component for the selection of aspirants for various posts in the department. Candidates who are preparing for the upcoming written exam should be familiar with the Bihar LRC previous year cut off and Bihar LRC expected cut-off in order to stay ahead in the competition.

The marks obtained in the written examination and interview/counselling will be considered for preparing the final merit list of the successful candidates. Candidates who will score more than or equivalent to the Bihar LRC cut-off will only be shortlisted for the interview/counselling round.

Bihar LRC Exam 2023 Highlights

Candidates aspiring for the upcoming exam can check the key highlights of Bihar LRC recruitment below:

Organization Bihar Revenue and Land Reforms Department Exam Name Bihar LRC Exam 2023 Post Special Survey Assistant Officer Special Survey Kanungo Special Survey Amin Special Survey Clerk Application Mode Online Exam Mode Online Selection Process Written Exam & Interview/Counseling Job Location Bihar

Bihar LRC Expected Cut Off Marks

Based on the expert analysis, previous exam trends, and difficulty level of exams over the years, the category-wise expected cut-off marks of the Bihar LRC exam shall be provided for reference purposes.

Post Name Bihar LRC Expected Cut Off (General Category) Special Survey Assistant Officer To be updated soon Special Survey Kanungo To be updated soon Special Survey Clerk To be updated soon Special Survey Amin To be updated soon

Bihar LRC Cut Off Marks- Deciding Factors

Various factors play a pivotal role in determining the cut-off marks in the exam as it is one of the highly competitive recruitment exams. Bihar LRC recruitment is a highly competitive exam. Moreover, it is crucial to clear the cut-off marks in order to get shortlisted for further rounds. The list of factors is as follow:

Number of applicants

Number of vacancies

Difficulty level of exam

Previous years’ cut off trend

How to Download Bihar LRC Cut Off?

Candidates can download the official cut-off pdf after the announcement of the result. Aspirants who are preparing for next year's exam should download the cut-off marks to get an idea of cut-off trends and set their targets. Below, we have shared the quick steps to download the cut-off marks:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Bihar Revenue and Land Reforms Department.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Latest News’ option.

Step 3: Find the Bihar LRC cutoff marks link and click on it.

Step 4: Download the cut-off PDF for future use.

Bihar LRC Previous Year Cut Off

Candidates should check the previous year’s cut-off marks to understand the cut-off trends, and competition level, and set a target score for the upcoming exam. Have a look at the post-wise Bihar LRC previous year Cut Off for 2019 below.

Bihar LRC Special Survey Amin Cut Off 2019

The category-wise Bihar LRC previous year Cut off for Special Survey Amin post is mentioned below:

Category Open Female Bihar Government College pass out Unreserved 83.28 69.55 70.18 EWS 49.42 NA NA BC 76.54 NA 63.68 EBC 68.93 66.87 48.60 SC 33.98 NA NA ST 70.53 68.60 56.72 WBC 51.22 51.22 51.22

Bihar LRC Special Survey Assistant Settlement Officer Cut Off 2019

The category-wise Bihar LRC previous year Cut off for the Assistant Settlement Officer post is mentioned below

Category Open Female Bihar Government College pass out Unreserved 75.36 58.88 66.71 EWS 64.69 43.87 51.86 BC 74.34 48.34 63.78 EBC 71.00 40.93 61.98 SC 63.67 40.44 58.79 ST 73.48 48.89 57.17 WBC 56.35 56.35 56.35

Bihar LRC Special Survey Kanunago Cut Off 2019

The category-wise Bihar LRC previous year Cut off for the Special Survey Kanunago post is mentioned below.

Category Open Female Bihar Government College pass out Unreserved 76.42 45.25 72.15 EWS 59.09 NA 51.97 BC 71.28 NA 67.66 EBC 65.91 NA 65.91 SC 53.84 NA 53.84 ST 58.00 NA 54.83 WBC NA NA NA

Bihar LRC Special Survey Clerk Cut Off 2019

The category-wise Bihar LRC previous year Cut off for the Special Survey Clerk post is mentioned below