Bihar LRC Vacancy 2023: Check Category-wise Details for 10101 Amin, Clerk & Other Posts

The Bihar Revenue and Land Reforms Department will conduct Bihar LRC recruitment to fill up a total of 10,101 vacancies for various special survey posts. The last date to apply online for the posts till May 12, 2023.

Bihar LRC Vacancy 2023: The Bihar Revenue and Land Reforms Department is conducting the Bihar LRC 2023 recruitment to fill up a total of 10,101 vacancies for various posts like Special Survey Assistant Officer, Special Survey Kanungo, Special Survey Amin, and Special Survey Clerk. Candidates can apply online for the posts from April 13, 2023 to May 12, 2023. The selection will be conducted in two stages i.e written tests and counselling/interviews. The recruitment officials have released the Bihar LRC category-wise vacancy for all the posts.

In this article, we have shared the complete vacancy details with post-wise and category-wise break up along with the steps to apply online for Bihar LRC recruitment.

Bihar LRC Vacancy 2023 Details

As per the official notification, the Department has announced a total of 10,101 vacancies for various posts. The officials have announced 355 vacancies for Special Survey Assistant Officer, 758 vacancies for Special Survey Kanungo, 8244 vacancies for Special Survey Amin, and 744 vacancies for Special Survey Clerk. Check the distribution of the vacancies category-wise vacancies for all the posts below:

Post Name UR EWS BC EBC SC ST RCG Total Special Survey AMIN 3225 722 917 1422 1301 75 282 8244 Special Survey Clerk 313 74 84 132 113 06 22 744 Special Survey Kanoongo 302 64 91 127 135 07 32 758 Special Survey Assistant Settlement Officer ASO 145 28 37 71 57 04 13 355

Bihar LRC Apply Online Process 2023

The Department has released the Bihar LRC application form for posts like Special Survey Assistant Officer, Special Survey Kanungo, Special Survey Amin, and Special Survey Clerk. The online application window link was activated on April 13, 2023 and will be closed on May 12, 2023. We have provided below the direct Bihar LRC apply online form link for ease of the aspirants.

How to Apply Online for Bihar LRC 2023

Candidates can check the steps shared below to apply online for the Bihar LRC recruitment without any hassles.

Go to the official website of the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board or click on the direct Bihar LRC apply online given on this page. On the homepage, click on “Click Here for New Registration”. Fill out the entire registration form and click on the “Save and Submit” button. Next, you will receive the provisional registration number and password on your email ID and mobile number. After that, log in and fill out the basic details, educational qualification, and work experience details and click on the “save & next” button. Next, upload all the asked documents related to their educational qualifications, work experience, and other documents in the prescribed format. Then, preview the application form and proceed ahead for the payment of fees. Choose the payment method and pay the application fees successfully. Lastly, download or take the printout of the application form for future reference.

Candidates can pay the application fees in online or offline mode by using a Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI or paying cash via challan. The category-wise Bihar LRC application fees are shared below:

Category of the candidates Bihar LRC Application Fee Unreserved (UR)/ EWS/ EBC / BC (Male/ Female) Rs.800/- SC/ST/DQ (Male / Female) Rs.400/-

