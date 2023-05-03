Bihar LRC Vacancy 2023: Check Category-wise Details for 10101 Amin, Clerk & Other Posts

Bihar LRC Vacancy 2023: The Bihar Revenue and Land Reforms Department is conducting the Bihar LRC 2023 recruitment to fill up a total of 10,101 vacancies for various posts like Special Survey Assistant Officer, Special Survey Kanungo, Special Survey Amin, and Special Survey Clerk. Candidates can apply online for the posts from April 13, 2023 to May 12, 2023. The selection will be conducted in two stages i.e written tests and counselling/interviews. The recruitment officials have released the Bihar LRC category-wise vacancy for all the posts.
In this article, we have shared the complete vacancy details with post-wise and category-wise break up along with the steps to apply online for Bihar LRC recruitment.
Bihar LRC Vacancy 2023 Details
As per the official notification, the Department has announced a total of 10,101 vacancies for various posts. The officials have announced 355 vacancies for Special Survey Assistant Officer, 758 vacancies for Special Survey Kanungo, 8244 vacancies for Special Survey Amin, and 744 vacancies for Special Survey Clerk. Check the distribution of the vacancies category-wise vacancies for all the posts below:
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
EWS
|
BC
|
EBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
RCG
|
Total
|
Special Survey AMIN
|
3225
|
722
|
917
|
1422
|
1301
|
75
|
282
|
8244
|
Special Survey Clerk
|
313
|
74
|
84
|
132
|
113
|
06
|
22
|
744
|
Special Survey Kanoongo
|
302
|
64
|
91
|
127
|
135
|
07
|
32
|
758
|
Special Survey Assistant Settlement Officer ASO
|
145
|
28
|
37
|
71
|
57
|
04
|
13
|
355
Bihar LRC Apply Online Process 2023
The Department has released the Bihar LRC application form for posts like Special Survey Assistant Officer, Special Survey Kanungo, Special Survey Amin, and Special Survey Clerk. The online application window link was activated on April 13, 2023 and will be closed on May 12, 2023. We have provided below the direct Bihar LRC apply online form link for ease of the aspirants.
How to Apply Online for Bihar LRC 2023
Candidates can check the steps shared below to apply online for the Bihar LRC recruitment without any hassles.
- Go to the official website of the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board or click on the direct Bihar LRC apply online given on this page.
- On the homepage, click on “Click Here for New Registration”.
- Fill out the entire registration form and click on the “Save and Submit” button.
- Next, you will receive the provisional registration number and password on your email ID and mobile number.
- After that, log in and fill out the basic details, educational qualification, and work experience details and click on the “save & next” button.
- Next, upload all the asked documents related to their educational qualifications, work experience, and other documents in the prescribed format.
- Then, preview the application form and proceed ahead for the payment of fees.
- Choose the payment method and pay the application fees successfully.
- Lastly, download or take the printout of the application form for future reference.
Bihar LRC Application Fees
Candidates can pay the application fees in online or offline mode by using a Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI or paying cash via challan. The category-wise Bihar LRC application fees are shared below:
|
Category of the candidates
|
Bihar LRC Application Fee
|
Unreserved (UR)/ EWS/ EBC / BC (Male/ Female)
|
Rs.800/-
|
SC/ST/DQ (Male / Female)
|
Rs.400/-