CSBC Bihar Admit Card 2020 out@csbc.bih.nic.in, Check CSBC Bihar Admit Card 2020,Direct Download Link Here

CSBC Bihar Admit Card 2020: Download Link has been activated at the official website of Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC).i.e.csbc.bih.nic.in. With the releasing the admit card, now all the candidates applied for Bihar Police Constable Exam 2020 against the advertisement number 02/2019 can download their admit cards through the official website or following the instructions given below.

It is to be noted that CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam 2020 is scheduled to be held on 12 January and 20 January 2020 in two sessions. i.e. Morning and Afternoon Session at various exam centres of the state. The morning session will start from 10 AM to 12 PM while the afternoon will be conducted from 2 PM to 4 PM. Candidates are advised to check their exam centre details by downloading through the official website.

Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website and those who will not be able to download their admit cards, they can obtain their admit cards through the offline mode from 6 to 7 January 2020.

Also read: Bihar Police 1722 Driver Constable Recruitment; Last Date: 30 December 2019

The board will release the details regarding the exam centre on 9 January 2020. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) for the latest updates. Candidates can also download their admit cards by following the instructions given in this article or by clicking on the provided link below.

Process to Download Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2020

Candidates are required to visit the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Website. i.e. csbc.bih.nic.in.

Click on Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2020 flashing on the homepage.

Enter Registration Number/Roll Number, Mobile Number, Captcha Code and click on the submit button.

The Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download the Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2020 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2020

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2020 Highlights

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2020 – 12 January and 20 January 2020

Admit Card (Offline)- 6 to 7 January 2020

Exam Centre Details will be available on 9 January 2020

---

