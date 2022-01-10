Bihar Police Home Guard Constable Result 2021 Declared @csbc.bih.nic.in, Check Driver Merit List & Cut Off Marks Here

Bihar Police Home Guard Constable Driver Result 2021 has been declared by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) on csbc.bih.nic.in. Check Driver Merit List & Cut Off Marks Here.

Bihar Police Constable Driver Result 2022: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the result of Driver Constable in Home Guard Department against the Advt. No. 03/2019 on its website. Candidates who appeared in the Bihar Police Constable Driver Exam can download the final list of selected candidates on the official website of csbc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2021 was held on 29 December 2019 at various exam centers. All those who have passed the written Exam was called for PET/PST Exam which was conducted on 27 & 28 November 2020. The Driving Efficiency Test (DET) was Conducted on 08 December 2021. The candidates can download Bihar Police Constable Driver Result 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download Bihar Police Constable Driver Result 2022?

Visit the official website of CSBC.i.e. csbc.bih.nic.in. Click on the 'Bihar Home Guard' Tab. Then, click on the notice that reads 'Finally selected candidates for the post of Bihar Home Guards Constable Driver (Advt. No. 03/2019) flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download Bihar Police Constable Driver Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

Download Bihar Police Constable Driver Result 2022

According to the result, 105 candidates appeared in the Driver Eligibility Test out of which 24 candidates were absent. A total of 71 candidates have been successfully qualified on the basis of Driver Eligibility Test (DET) and Document Verification, of which 8 are female candidates and 63 are male candidates. The candidates can download Bihar Police Constable Driver Result 2022 by clicking on the above link. This drive was to recruit 98 vacancies of constables under the Home Guard Department.

