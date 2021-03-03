Bihar Police PET Admit Card 2021 Released for SI, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent @bpssc.bih.nic.in, Check Link Here

Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the Admit Card for the post of Police Sub Inspector, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail against the advertisement number 01/2019 at its website. All such candidates who have successfully qualified for Physical Efficiency Test can download the Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021 from the official website of Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission-bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has uploaded the direct link to download the Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021 on its official website. Candidates can download the Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021 from 04 March 2021 from its official website.

It is noted that Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission has earlier released for total 2404 vacancies for the recruitment of Police Sub Inspector, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail vacancies on its official website.

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) is set to conduct the Physical Efficiency Test for Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail Posts on15 March 2021 at Shahid Rajendra Prasad Singh, State Higher School (Patna High School), Gardanibagh, Patna, Sports Complex.

Candidates qualified for the post of Police Sub Inspector, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail against the advertisement number 01/2019 can download the Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021 from the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.



How to Download: Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021

Visit on the official website of Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission-http://www.bpssc.bih.nic.in

Go to the Notice Section on home page.

Click on the link Notice: Download Admit Card of PET for the post of Police Sub Inspector, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment) in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 01/2019) given on home page.

You will be redirected to a new window where you will have to provide your login credentials.

Download and save the Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021 for your future reference.

