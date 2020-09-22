Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2020: 4638 Vacancies to be filled @bsusc.bihar.gov.in, Applications to start from tomorrow

Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2020: Bihar state university service commission is going to recruit around 4000+ vacancies of Assistant Professors in various departments in the State’s Universities and Colleges. The online application process would commence from tomorrow.i.e. 23 September 2020 for 13 Universities Across the State.

The vacancies will be recruited for 52 subjects including English, Hindi, Urdu, Mithali, History, Politics, Civics, Geography and others. The online process will conclude on 2 November 2020 till 5 PM as per the tweet by the Bihar Education Department.

As per the media report, all procedure for the recruitm ent will be done online in terms of downloading notification to applying. Interviews will be conducted in two shifts. In each, 15 candidates will appear.

Important Dates:



Commencement of submission of online application: 23 September 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 2 November 2020

Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Total No. Of Vacancies of Assistant Professor: 4638 Posts

Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: as per UGC norms.

Official Website

How to apply for Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates will be able to apply online @bsusc.bihar.gov.in from 23 September to 2 November 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference. All candidates are advised to stay tuned with the official website for latest updates.

