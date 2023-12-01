Board Exam Time Table 2024 Updated: Major education boards of India, such as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) and Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) are likely to announce their exam dates for the 2023-24 session soon. As per the past year trends, it is likely that these education boards will announce their Class 10 and 12 Datesheet in the month of December 2023 or January 2024. As soon as the exam dates and/or time table is out, the latest information will be shared on the official websites of the board as well as Jagran Josh. Based on the trends from previous years, board exams are likely to be conducted from the mid of February to April, 2024. While CBSE board has announced that the 10th and 12th class exams will begin on February 15 and end on April 10, UP board has announced that UPMSP Matric and Inter examinations will begin in February, 2024, tentatively. On one hand,states such as Maharashtra (MBSHSE), Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE), Assam (AHSEC and SEBA), have already announced the detailed date sheet of 10th and 12th board exams 2024. Meanwhile, CBSE and UPMSP have released the 2024 practical exam dates.

CBSE Datesheet 2024 As per the official information shared by CBSE, class 10 and 12 board exams will be held from February 15, 2024 to April 10, 2024. The practical exams have been scheduled from January 1, 2024. The board exam date sheet will be made available on the official websites of the board at cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. How to Download CBSE Datesheet 2024? Step 1: Go to the website of CBSE Board.

Step 2: Scroll down to the latest notification section on the homepage. Step 3: Click on the Datesheet 2024 link for Class 10 and 12.

Step 4: Check and download the PDF of the exam time table that opens up. Download CBSE Datesheet 2024 UP Board Time Table 2024 UP Board Matriculation (Matric Class 10) and Intermediate (Inter Class 12) exam time table 2023-24 is likely to be announced in the month of January, 2024. Over 25 lakh students who have registered for the 2024 Inter exams, will be able to get it from the official website of UP Board ast upmsp.edu.in. Meanwhile, UP Board class 12th practical examination will be conducted in two phases from January 25 to February 9, 2024.

How to Download UP Board Time Table 2024? Step 1: Go to the website of UPMSP Step 2: Scroll down on the home page to the latest notifications