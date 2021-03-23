BOB Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @bankofbaroda.in for BC Supervisor Posts

BOB Recruitment 2021: Bank of Baroda (BOB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of BC Supervisor. Candidates holding the requisite qualification in the concerned subject can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 10 April 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 10 April 2021

BOB Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

BC Supervisor- 8 Posts

BOB Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding graduation degree with Computer knowledge (MS Office, email, Internet etc.), however qualification like M.Sc. (IT)/ BE (IT)/ MCA/MBA will be given preference.

BOB Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 65 years

BOB Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 10,000/-

How to apply for BOB Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit the applications along with the documents in hard copies to the concerned Regional Office either through speed post/registered post/courier or in person. The last date/time of submission of duly filled application is 10 April 2021/ 12:00 noon. Applications received after the last date and time shall be summarily rejected.

