Bombay HC Recruitment 2022 for District Judge posts, Check application process, qualification, salary and details here

Bombay HC recruitment 2022: Bombay High Court has released a notification for recruitment to the post of for the posts of District Judge, in the Judicial Service of the State of Maharashtra on the pay scale of Rs.51550-1230-58930-1380-63070 + dearness allowance and other allowances as admissible under the Rules. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 7 January 2022 after 10.30 a.m. till 27 January 2022 upto 04.30 p.m. only.

Before starting filling in the online application, the candidate must have his/her latest passport size photograph and signature duly scanned in separate files in the .jpg format in such a manner that each file size shall not exceed 40KB and shall attach the same at the appropriate places shown in the on-line application form.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 7 January 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 27 January 2022

Bombay HC recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

District Judge - 9 Posts

Bombay HC recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have a degree in law from a recognized University and practice as an Advocate in the High Court of Bombay or Courts subordinate thereto for not less than seven years on the date of publication of Advertisement.

Bombay HC recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 35 to 48 years (There will be relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Bombay HC recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection will be made strictly on merit on the basis of the marks secured by the candidates in the main written examination and viva-voce.

Bombay HC District Judge recruitment 2022 Prelims Exam

The board may hold a preliminary written examination comprising of multiple choice objective type questions which can be scrutinized by computers and call upon the candidates obtaining the cut-off marks, as may be fixed by the High Court, to appear for the main written examination. The marks secured by the candidates in the preliminary written examination will not be taken into consideration for final selection and will not be displayed or communicated to the candidates.

Bombay HC District Judge recruitment 2022 Mains Exam

The main written examination shall comprise of two papers carrying 100 marks each, having a duration of 3 hours each. The medium of written examination shall be English. The High Court will hold viva-voce carrying 50 marks of the eligible candidates who have secured not less than 50% marks in each paper of the main written examination.

Download Bombay HC District Judge recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

How to apply for Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 27 January 2022 upto 4.30 pm. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022 Application Fee