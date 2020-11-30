BPSC 64th CCE 2020 Interview Admit Card Released @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Interview from 1 to 11 Dec

BPSC 64th CCE 2020 Interview Admit Card: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released BPSC 64th CCE 2020 Interview Admit Card on its website. All candidates who have qualified for BPSC 64th CCE 2020 Mains can now download their admit cards through the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The commission will conduct BPSC 64th CCE 2020 Interview Round from 1 to 11 December 2020 for 799 Candidates. All selected candidates are advised to download BPSC 64th CCE 2020 Interview Admit Card as soon as possible to avoid last-minute rush on the official website. Candidates can download BPSC 64th CCE 2020 Interview Admit Card by entering their roll number in the search box available on the official website.

How and Where to Download BPSC 64th CCE 2020 Interview Admit Card?

Visit the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on Interview Letters: For Candidates appearing in the interview on 1st-11th December 2020 under 64th Combined Competitive Examination. Enter Your Roll Number and click on submit button. Then, Download BPSC 64th CCE 2020 Interview Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Download BPSC 64th CCE 2020 Interview Admit Card

Earlier, the commission had released the admit cards for 399 Candidates appearing in the Interview from 1st to 5th December 2020 under 64th Combined Competitive Examination.

This recruitment is being done to recruit 1465 vacancies Police Vice-Chancellor, Municipal Executive Officer, Block Panchayati Raj Officer etc. through BPSC 64th CCE. Candidates can download BPSC 64th CCE 2020 Interview Admit Card by clicking on the above link.

