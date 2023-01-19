BPSC Final Answer Key 2023 Out For Assistant Professor Posts @bpsc.bih.nic.in: Download PDF

Bihar PSC has released the Final Answer Key for the post of Assistant Professor (English) on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF here.

BPSC Assistant Professor Final Answer Key 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Final Answer Key for the post of Assistant Professor (English). The Assistant Professor, English written (Objective) Competitive Examination on held on 23 October 2022. All those candidates appeared in the Assistant Professor, English Written (Objective) Competitive Examination against Advt. No. 56/2020 can download the final answer key fom the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

It is noted that Commission has conducted the Assistant Professor Written (Objective) Competitive Examination on 23 October 2022 and released the provisional answer key on 21 November 2022. Commission has released the revised answer key and re-invited the objections from the candidates for the answer key.

After assessing those objections and answer key with question booklet, now Commission has uploaded the PDF of the final answer key on the official website.

You can download the Model/Final Answer key from the official website for the Assistant Professor Written (Objective) Competitive Examination after following the steps given below.

