BPSC Auditor Prelims 2021 New Date Announced @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Admit Cards Soon

BPSC Auditor Prelims 2021 New Exam has been announced by Bihar Public Service Commission. Check BPSC Auditor Prelims 2021 New Exam Date PDF, BPSC Auditor Prelims 2021 New Admit Card Date and other details here.

BPSC Auditor Prelims 2021 New Date: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notice regarding the commencement of the Auditor Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 67/2020). The candidates will be able to download their admit cards soon through the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the notice, the commission has decided to conduct the exam on 29 August 2021 from 12 PM to 2 PM at Patna, Muzaffarnagar, Bhagalpur and Gaya districts headquarters. The candidates will be able to download BPSC Auditor Admit Card one week prior to the commencement of the exam. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in for the latest updates.

Earlier, the commission had postponed the exam which was scheduled to be held on 25 April 2021 due to COVID - 19. BPSC Auditor Admit Card was released on 19 April 2021.

BPSC Auditor Prelims 2021 New Date

BPSC Auditor Prelims 2021 Exam Pattern

The prelims exam will be objective type. The questions will be asked from General Studies. The exam will be of 150 Marks for 2 hours duration. All candidates are advised to gear up themselves for the exam. Those who will qualify in BPSC Auditor Prelims 2021 will be called for BPSC Auditor Mains Exam which has 3 compulsory subjects and one optional of 1000 marks.

