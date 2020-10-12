BPSC Recruitment 2020: 373 Vacancies for Auditor Posts (Bihar Panchayat Audit Service), Apply Online @bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for recruitment notification for the post of Auditor (Bihar Panchayat Audit Service) in Panchayati Raj Department. Online applications will be invited on official website of BPSC - bpsc.bih.nic.in from 21 October 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on or before 18 November 2020.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 21 October 2020

Last date for submission of online application:18 November 2020

BPSC Vacancy Details

Auditor (Bihar Panchayat Audit Service) - 126 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Auditor (Bihar Panchayat Audit Service) Posts

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor Degree in Commerce/ Economics/ Statistics/ Mathematics. OR

MBA/ CA/ ICWA Degree.

Pay Scale:

Rs. 5200-20200/2800/-, Pay Level - 5

Age Limit:

Minimum - 21 years

Maximum for UR Male - 37 Years

Maximum for OBC/UR Female - 40 Years

Maximum for SC/ST - 42 Years

Selection Criteria for BPSC Auditor Posts

The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of Prelims Exam, Mains Exam and Interview.

How to apply for BPSC Auditor Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from 21 October to 18 November 2020.

Application Fee for Assistant Professor Posts

General - Rs. 600/-

SC/ST of Bihar- Rs. 150/-

Reserved and Unreserved candidates of Bihar - Rs. 150/-

PwD - Rs. 150/-

BPSC Auditor Recruitment Notification PDF

Important Dates Notice

Online Application Link - on 21 October 2020