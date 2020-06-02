BPSC Result 2020 out for 60th to 62nd CCE Mains @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check BPSC CCE 2020 Additional Result Direct Link Here

BPSC Result 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the BPSC 60th to 62nd CCE Mains Additional Result on its website. Candidates appeared in the BPSC 60th to 62nd CCE Mains 2020 can download the result through the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 60th to 62nd Common Combined Competitive Final Exam 2018 was conducted on 22 November 2018 to 29 December 2018 at various exam centres to recruit 1650 vacancies and its result was out on 2 November 2018 and final list released on 1 February 2019. Now, the commission has released the list of additional candidates.

According to the notice, all selected candidates are required to appear for document verification round on the allotted date. Candidates can check the list of the selected candidates in the provided link of PDF.

Download BPSC 60 62 Additional Result 2020

Official Website

