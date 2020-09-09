BSSC Interview Schedule 2020 for Driver Posts Released @bssc.bih.nic.in, Check Latest Update

BSSC Interview Schedule 2020 for Driver Posts: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the Interview/Driving Skill Test Schedule for the posts of Driver on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified in the written test for the Driver Posts can check the Interview/Driving Skill Test Schedule available on the official website of Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)-bssc.bih.nic.in.

As per the short notification released by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC), the Interview/Driving Skill Test for the qualified candidates will be conducted from 14 September to 25 September 2020. Commission has uploaded the complete Schedule for the Interview/Driving Skill Test for the candidates who have qualified earlier in the written test.

It is noted that a total of 1075 candidates have been qualified in the written test who have to appear for the Interview/Driving Skill Test for the Driver posts against Advertisement No-13010116.

Candidates will have to appear as per the schedule and their Roll Number for the Driving Skill Test and Interview at the venue mentioned in the notification. Candidates should note that they will have to bring Photo Identity card in original as Aadhar Card/PAN Card/Driving License etc.

All candidates who have to appear in the Interview can check the schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for BSSC Interview Schedule 2020 for Driver Posts





You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for 306 Assistant Professor Posts @bpsc.bih.nic.in

OPSC Recruitment 2020: 270 Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil) Posts @opsc.gov.in

APSC Recruitment 2020: Notification Out for 331 Posts under Combined Competitive Examination @apsc.nic.in

How to Download: BSSC Interview Schedule 2020 for Driver Posts