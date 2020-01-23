BTSC Bihar Staff Nurse Counseling Schedule 2020 Announced @btsc.bih.nic.in/, Check Details here

BTSC Bihar Staff Nurse Counseling Schedule 2020: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released the Counseling dates for Staff Nurse Posts on 22 January 2020 at its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the BTSC Staff Nurse Posts against advertisement no-02/2019 can download the Counseling Dates/Schedule through the official website of Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC)-btsc.bih.nic.in.

The BTSC Bihar Staff Nurse Counseling will be conducted in two phases. The first phase of Counseling will be conducted from 29 January 2020 to 24 February 2020. The second phase of Counseling will be conducted from 21 April to 08 May 2020. The Counseling for the Staff Nurse posts will be conducted in two sittings from 10.30 a.m.to 1.30 p.m and from 2.30 p.m to 5.30 p.m.

All candidates who have applied for BTSC Bihar Staff Nurse posts can download the Staff Nurse Counseling Schedule from the official website. They will have to appear on the venue mentioned in the notification with the required documents and Registration Number.

You can also download the BTSC Bihar Staff Nurse Counseling Schedule 2020 from the direct link given below.

Direct Link for BTSC Bihar Staff Nurse Counseling Schedule 2020





It is to be noted that Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) had earlier notified for the 9299 posts of Tutor/Teacher and Staff Nurse Grade ‘A’ against advertisement no-02/2019.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) for latest updates regarding the Staff Nurse Recruitment Process. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.