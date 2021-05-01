CASB Airmen Result 2021: Provisional Select List (PSL) date for Intake 02/21 deferred due to COVID Surge

CASB Airmen Result 2021: Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) has released a notice regarding the postponement of the Provisional Select List (PSL) for Intake 02/21. According to the notice, the Provisional Select List (PSL) for Intake 02/21which was scheduled to be published on 30 Apr 21 is being deferred to 31 May 21 due to the current COVID situation.

All candidates who were waiting for Provisional Select List (PSL) for Intake 02/21 are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. The candidates will be able to download Provisional Select List (PSL) for Intake 02/21 after 31 May 2021 onwards. The direct link will be provided to the candidates in due course of the time. All candidates are advised to stay tuned with the updates.

CASB Provisional Select List (PSL) for Intake 02/21 Details

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Physical Fitness Test, Sports Skill Trials, Medical Examination. The board will now release the CASB Provisional Select List (PSL) based on the performance of the candidates in all selection levels. It is conventionally released after the results are published. However it does not consist of all qualifiers but only those who rank higher up in terms of merit and therefore, become eligible for final enrolment.

How and Where to Download CASB Airmen PSL 2021?

Visit the official site of CASB Click on the link that reads ‘CASB Airmen Provisional Select List 2021’ It will redirect you to a new page. Enter your roll number and name and click on search. If you are qualified then your roll number will be displayed in the list. Candidates can download the CSB PSL 2021 and save it for future reference.

