CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021-22: Term 1 OMR Sheets To Be Evaluated On Exam Day — Check Complete Details About OMR Sheets!

Term 1 CBSE board exam 2021-22 will start from 16 November and will be conducted offline. Students will need to submit their response OMR sheets provided by the board. Check details.

Term 1 CBSE board exam 2021-22 will start from 16 November and will be conducted offline. Students will need to submit their response OMR sheets provided by the board. The board has already released CBSE Date Sheet 2021-22 for classes 10th & 12th and CBSE Admit Cards are expected to be released shortly. Around 36 lakh+ students are expected to appear for Term 1 CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2021-22.

⇒ 10th & 12th CBSE Term 1 Date Sheet 2021-22 (PDF): Download CBSE Time Table (Science, Commerce, Arts)

⇒ CBSE Admit Card 2021-22 for (Term 1) CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam

⇒ MCQ Based CBSE Sample Paper 2021-2022 (Term 1): CBSE Marking Scheme & Answers 2021-2022

Format Of CBSE OMR Sheets 2021-22:

⇒ Each OMR Sheet will have the same format irrespective of the subject, there will be space to respond to answers of up to a maximum of 60 questions, reported TOI.

⇒ If a question paper has 30 questions then students need to respond to answers of 30 questions only in the OMR sheet. Rest options should be ignored.

⇒ Each question will have four options ‘a’, ‘b’, ‘c’, and ‘d’ inside circles followed by a black square.

[Similar to this (a)(b)(c)(d)⬜]

⇒ Suppose for any question, option ‘a’ is correct then students need to darken the circle ‘a’ and fill the letter ‘a’ in the square box.

⇒ In case of any issue, the response mentioned in the square box will be taken into account during evaluation, reported TOI quoting Sanyam Bhardwaj, controller of examinations, CBSE.

CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021-22: Term 1 Admit Card, Date Sheet, MCQ Based Sample Papers, Syllabus & Other Updates

Evaluation Of OMR Sheets:

The OMR sheets will be evaluated on the same day as the tests. Responses of OMR Sheets will be recorded and hard copies of OMR sheets then will be sent to authorities. CBSE will soon provide a video regarding this process.

Important Resources For CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021-22 Preparation:

Jagran Josh has published many important resources for the preparation of Term 1 CBSE 10th & 12th board exam 2021-22. Students of 10th & 12th preparing for Term 1 CBSE board exam 2021-22 can access these resources from the CBSE section of Jagran Josh as per their convenience.

→ NCERT Solutions for Class 10 All Subjects (PDF)

→ NCERT Solutions for Class 12: Download PDF

→ NCERT Exemplar Problems & Solutions for CBSE Class 12 Physics: All Chapters

→ NCERT Exemplar Solutions for Class 12 Maths (All Chapters): Download PDF

→ NCERT Exemplar Solutions for Class 12 Chemistry (PDF)

→ NCERT Exemplar Solutions for CBSE Class 12 Biology: All Chapters