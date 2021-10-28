CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22: 10th & 12th Admit Card, Date Sheet, MCQ Based Sample Papers, Syllabus & Other Updates

CBSE 10th & 12th board exams (Term 1) are going to start from November & will be conducted offline. Students need to mark their answers on the OMR sheet. Term 1 CBSE date sheet 2021-22 for 10th & 12th has been already released by the board and in this article we have provided the latest update along with important resources for the preparation of upcoming Term 1 CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2021-22.

CBSE Date Sheet 2021-22 (Term 1): Class 10 & Class 12

CBSE date sheet 2021-22 (Term 1) for major and minor subjects of classes 10th & 12th has been released by the board. Now students can easily synchronise their preparation according to the CBSE board exams 2021-22. Links to access CBSE Time Table 2021-22 (Term 1) arr given below

CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2021-2022 (PDF)

CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2021-2022 (PDF)

CBSE Admit Card 2021-22: Class 10 & Class 12

CBSE Admit Card 2021-22 for 10th & 12th will be soon released by the board. After which private candidates will be able to download the admit card online and regular students will get their CBSE admit card from their schools. Student can check more details about it from the link given below

CBSE Admit Card for (Term 1) 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021-22

CBSE Sample Paper 2021-22 (MCQ Based) for Term 1 CBSE Board Exam 2021-22

The board has already released MCQ based CBSE Sample Papers for 10th & 12th which are very important resources for the preparation of upcoming Term 1 CBSE board exams 2021-22. These sample papers are also provided with answers and CBSE marking schemes with which students can also cross-check answers. Links to access sample papers and marking schemes are given below

CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2021-22 For Term 1 Board Exam Released With CBSE Marking Scheme 2021-22!

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Sample Papers 2021-22 (with Answers and Marking Scheme): Download in PDF

CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1): Class 10 & Class 12

As very few days are left for Term 1 CBSE board exams preparation so students of 10th & 12th are advised to concentrate only on the topics mentioned in CBSE Syllabus 2021-22. Links to access Term 1 CBSE Syllabus for 10th & 12th are given below

CBSE Class 10 Revised Syllabus 2021-2022 (New Curriculum for Term 1 and Term 2)

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (New): Term 1 & 2 (Combined) All Subjects - Science, Commerce, Arts!

