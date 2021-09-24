CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams 2021-2022: CBSE Waived Examination Fees Of Students Who Lost Parents Due To COVID-19

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has given some relief to students of 10th & 12th who lost their parents due to COVID-19. The board in an official announcement mentioned that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the country and it has been decided that neither the exam fee nor the registration fee will be collected from students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic & have lost both parents or have a single parent or legal guardian. CBSE Schools have been asked to submit the List of Candidates (LOC) for class 10th & 12th till September 30 or till October 9 with late fees.

9th, 10th, 11th, 12th - Revised & Reduced CBSE Syllabus Term 1 & 2 (Combined): Science, Commerce, Arts

CBSE Sample Paper (Term 1) for 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021-22:

CBSE Result, Other Academic Documents Can Be Verified Via Blockchain Technology: Check Updates!

Term 1 CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2021-22 has been scheduled in November & December 2021-22 and the board will soon publish the exam dates. The board will assess 50% syllabus through term 1 exam. Recently the board has released sample papers and marking schemes based on the latest exam pattern and syllabus with which students can easily understand the level of the questions and exam pattern.

Jagran Josh has also provided many important resources for the preparation of upcoming CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2021-2022. CBSE Sample Papers, CBSE Marking Scheme, CBSE Syllabus, important questions etc., are some of the important resources with which students can easily enhance their level of preparation. To access these resources students can visit the CBSE section of Jagran Josh. NCERT Solutions and NCERT Exemplar Solutions are also made available which are also important resources for exam preparation.

CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2021-22: Term 1 CBSE Time Table

Term 1 CBSE 10th & 12th Date Sheet 2021-2022: CBSE Time Table 2021-22

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet (Term 1) 2021-2022: CBSE Time Table









