CBSE Result, Other Academic Documents Can Be Verified Via Blockchain Technology: Check Details

The academic documents have been stored in a linked chain structure utilizing Blockchain Technology and the system is known as CBSE Academic {BlockChain} Documents (ABCD).

CBSE has developed a solution to securely record academic records in a tamper-proof way in technical collaboration with the Centre of Excellence for Blockchain Technology. These academic documents can be viewed in a secure and reliable manner via the internet. The academic documents have been stored in a linked chain structure utilizing Blockchain Technology and the system is known as CBSE Academic {BlockChain} Documents (ABCD).

Academic documents & CBSE Result's certificates are stored in a distributed way across several locations engaging multiple stakeholders, shielding them against tampering attempts. Students, employers, educational institutions could now verify academic documents.

CBSE Sample Paper (Term 1) for 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021-22: Check CBSE Marking Scheme & Answers - Download Now & Prepare For Term 1 Exam

9th, 10th, 11th, 12th - Revised & Reduced CBSE Syllabus Term 1 & 2 (Combined): Science, Commerce, Arts

Step By Step Process To Verify CBSE Result & Academic Documents:

- Open cbse.certchain.nic.in or cbse.gov.in on any web browser

- Search and click on the “Verify” menu option

- Choose the class from the pop-up menu

- Fill in the necessary details like roll no, date of birth etc., & click on confirm

- After verification the details will be displayed

Digitally signed Class 10 and 12 certificates for the years 2019-2021 have been made online by CBSE and more records will be pushed with time. The digitally signed CBSE's certificates will be moved to the BlockChain-based system when the board issues them. With nodes in Bangalore, Jaipur, and Pune, this network is up & running. The Certificate Chain is currently administered by NIC at its data centers.

Digitally signed Class 10 and 12 certificates for the years 2019-2021 have been made online by CBSE and more records will be pushed with time. The digitally signed CBSE's certificates will be moved to the BlockChain-based system when the board issues them. With nodes in Bangalore, Jaipur, and Pune, this network is up & running. The Certificate Chain is currently administered by NIC at its data centers. The authenticity of the academic certificate can be easily verified by the universities, employers & educational institutions, pointed out CBSE. Blockchain technology stores information in a distributed ledger that is owned by all participants. The information is recorded in the chain stakeholder consent & replicated at all nodes in the distributed network of BlockChain nodes at the same time thus eliminating the need for verification from a third party.