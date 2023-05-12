CBSE Class 10th Result 2023: How to Download 10th Results and Marksheet via Umang App and DigiLocker

CBSE has announced the class 10 board results. Candidates can check their results and download the mark sheet via the Umang and Digilocker app. Check the complete details here.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2023: The long wait for the CBSE 10th results is finally over. The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE 10th Result 2023 today, May 12, 2023. The overall pass percentage recorded for class 10 CBSE students is 93.12%.Candidates eagerly waiting for the board results can now visit the official website of CBSE to check their results.

The board results are available on the official website cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and, cbse.gov.in. Since there is a probability that students will face difficulties in logging in to the website due to the number of students, alternate links and methods to download the mark sheet have been provided here.

CBSE class 10 students can visit the UMANG Mobile App and DigiLocker facility to download their CBSE mark sheet. Students are required to login with the required credentials to access their class 10 results. The detailed step-by-step procedure to be followed is also given below.

List of Websites to Check CBSE 10th Result 2023

CBSE 10th result 2023 is now available online. Candidates can check their class 10 results by visiting the below-given websites

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

Alternate Links to Check CBSE 10th Result 2023

Other websites for students to check their CBSE 10th result and download their mark sheets include

digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

How to Check CBSE 10th Result 2023 on UMANG App?

In order to make the process of checking the CBSE 10th result and downloading the mark sheet easier, candidates can use the mobile application, Umang. The Umang mobile app provides students with a single platform to access their CBSE 10th mark sheet. Candidates unable to check and download their mark sheets from the official website can follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official website - umang.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the CBSE X result link on the homepage or the pop-up appearing

Step 3: Click on the link

Step 4: Enter the Roll number, Class, and School Number in the given link

Step 5: The CBSE 10th result will be displayed

Step 6: Download the class X mark sheet for further reference

The much-awaited #CBSE Class X results are #comingsoon, and you can access them instantly on DigiLocker. No need to wait in long queues or worry about misplacing your marksheet - your results are just a click away. Create your #DigiLocker Account today! https://t.co/pSvg3mGnPS pic.twitter.com/oPjNoQfLW5 — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) May 12, 2023

How to Check CBSE 10th Result 2023 on DigiLocker?

Just like Umang, DigiLocker is also a one-stop online platform for students to download their exam mark sheets. Students are first required to create an account on the Digilocker app following which they will be able to access their account and download their CBSE mark sheet. The steps to follow to download the class 10 mark sheet via DigiLocker is available below.

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker App on the desktop or mobile

Step 2: Click on the CBSE X result link

Step 3: Login using the registered mobile number or Aadhar number

Step 4: Click on the Class 10 link

Step 5: Enter the roll number, and school number in the given link

Step 6: Download the CBSE 10th result 2023 for further reference

CBSE 12th Result Declared

CBSE has announced the class 12 board results for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. The link for students to check their board results is available on the official website cbseresults.nic.in. This year a total of 1696770 students appeared for the CBSE class 12 exams out of which 745433 were female and 951332 were male. The overall pass percentage for CBSE class 12 is 87.33%.

