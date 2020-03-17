CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important MCQs of Civics (Chapter 6- Political Parties)

CBSE 10th Social Science board exam 2020 is scheduled for 18th March. The question paper of class 10 social science consists of MCQs from all the chapters. Go through the important questions from Civics chapter 6 (Political Parties). The mentioned MCQs are taken from the NCERT textbook and the latest CBSE Sample paper. Check the following questions important for the CBSE class 10 board exam 2020.

Q1- Who is the founder of the Bahujan Samaj Party?

Sahu Maharaj

Jyotiba Phule

B.R. Ambedkar

Kanshi Ram

Ans- The correct answer is- Kanshi Ram.

Q2- Identify the guiding philosophy of the Bhartiya Janta Party.

Bahujan Samaj

Revolutionary democracy

Integral Humanism

Modernity

Ans- The correct answer is- Modernity.

Q3- Which political party believes in Marxism-Leninism?

Communist Party of India

Nationalist Congress Party

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)

Bahujan Samaj Party

Ans- The correct answer is- Communist Party of India

Q4- Which party is the oldest political party in India?

Indian National Congress (INC)

Bahujan Samaj Party

Bhartiya Janta Party

Communist Party

Ans- The correct answer is- Indian National Congress (INC)

Q5- Which country has an example of a Multi-Party System?

India

United Kingdom

USA

China

Ans- The correct answer is- India.

Q6- Which is a recognized political party?

A party that is present in only one of the federal units

A party that is based on regional and communal diversities

A party that is recognized by the ‘Election Commission’ with all the privileges and facilities

A party that is present in several and all units of the federation

Ans- The correct answer is- A party that is recognized by the ‘Election Commission’ with all the privileges and facilities

Q7- What does the term ‘Partisan’ mean?

The affair of the state or the science of the governance

A group of people who come together to promote common beliefs

A person who is strongly committed to the party

The ruling party which runs the government

Ans - The correct answer is- A person who is strongly committed to the party.

Q8- How many parties are required in any democratic system to compete in elections in order to come to power?

Al least two parties

Less than two parties

More than two parties

At least three parties

Ans- The correct answer is- Al least two parties.

Q9- Pick the country where the two-party system exists.

United Kingdom

China

India

Pakistan

Ans- The correct answer is- United Kingdom.

Q10- How many numbers of parties are registered with The Election Commission of India?

More than 750 parties

Less than 750 parties

705 parties

750 Parties

Ans- The correct answer is- More than 750 Parties.