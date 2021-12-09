CBSE 12th Physics Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Important MCQ, Sample Paper, Syllabus, Question Bank, NCERT Exemplar & More

CBSE 12th Physics board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) is scheduled for 10th December 2021-22. Check important MCQs, syllabus, sample paper, CBSE question, NCERT Exemplar & other resources for effective preparation or revision.

CBSE 12th Physics board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) is scheduled for 10th December 2021-22. Here we have provided links to access important MCQs, CBSE Sample Papers, NCERT Exemplar Solutions, CBSE Question Banks & other resources which are very helpful for the preparation or last-minute revision. Students preparing for Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Physics board exam 2021-22 can check these resources and enhance their preparation.

Important MCQs for Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1):

Question: Which of the following is NOT the property of equipotential surface?

(i) They do not cross each other.

(ii) The rate of change of potential with distance on them is zero.

(iii) For a uniform electric field they are concentric spheres.

(iv) They can be imaginary spheres.

Question: Two-point charges +8q and -2q are located at x=0 and x=L respectively. The point on the x-axis at which the net electric field is zero due to these charges is-

(i) 8L

(ii) 4L

(iii) 2 L

(iv) L

Question: An electric dipole of moment p is placed parallel to the uniform electric field. The amount of work done in rotating the dipole by 900 is-

(i) 2pE

(ii) pE

(iii) pE/2

(iv) Zero

Question: Three capacitors 2µF, 3µF and 6µF are joined in series with each other. The equivalent capacitance is-

(i) 1/2µF

(ii) 1µF

(iii) 2µF

(iv) 11µF

Question: Two-point charges placed in a medium of dielectric constant 5 are at a distance r between them, experiencing an electrostatic force ‘F’. Then the electrostatic force between them in vacuum at the same distance r will be-

(i) 5F

(ii) F

(iii) F/2

(iv) F/5

Question: Which statement is true for Gauss law-

(i) All the charges whether inside or outside the Gaussian surface contribute to

the electric flux.

(ii) Electric flux depends upon the geometry of the gaussian surface.

(iii) Gauss theorem can be applied to the non-uniform electric field.

(iv) The electric field over the gaussian surface remains continuous and uniform at every point.

Question: A capacitor plate is charged by a battery with ‘V’ volts. After charging

the battery is disconnected and a dielectric slab with dielectric constant ‘K’ is inserted between its plates, the potential across the plates of a capacitor will become

(i) Zero

(ii) V/2

(iii) V/K

(iv) KV

Question: The best instrument for accurate measurement of EMF of a cell is-

(i) Potentiometer

(ii) metre bridge

(iii) Voltmeter

(iv) ammeter and voltmeter

Question: An electric current is passed through a circuit containing two wires of the same material, connected in parallel. If the lengths and radii of the wires are in the ratio of 3:2 and 2:3, then the ratio of the current passing through the wire will be

(i) 2:3

(ii) 3:2

(iii) 8:27

(iv) 27:8

Question: By increasing the temperature, the specific resistance of a conductor and a semiconductor-

(i) increases for both.

(ii) decreases for both.

(iii) increases for a conductor and decreases for a semiconductor.

(iv) decreases for a conductor and increases for a semiconductor.

Question: We use alloys for making standard resistors because they have

(i) low-temperature coefficient of resistivity and high specific resistance

(ii) high-temperature coefficient of resistivity and low specific resistance

(iii) low-temperature coefficient of resistivity and low specific resistance

(iv) high-temperature coefficient of resistivity and high specific resistance

Question: A constant voltage is applied between the two ends of a uniform metallic wire, heat ‘H’ is developed in it. If another wire of the same material, double the radius and twice the length as compared to the original wire is used then the heat developed in it will be-

(i) H/2

(ii) H

(iii) 2H

(iv) 4H

These questions are from the latest Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Physics Sample Paper 2021-22. One can access latest CBSE Sample Paper & Marking Scheme from the link given below