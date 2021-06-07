CBSE 2021: Official Circular Regarding Practical/Project/Internal Assessment Components for Class 12 Exams

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important circular regarding the change of mode of school-based assessment and extension of the last date for uploading the marks of practical, project, internal assessment components of CBSE class 12 exam 2021.

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important circular regarding the change of mode of school-based assessment and extension of the last date for uploading the marks of practical, project, internal assessment components of CBSE class 12 exam 2021. Here are some important points from the circular, you can also download the PDF of the complete circular from the download link given at the end of this article.

New CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF) for 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th

⇒CBSE schools with pending Practical's /Internal Assessments are permitted to conduct the same now in only online mode & upload marks on the provided link latest by 28 June 2021

⇒ In subjects where an external examiner has not been appointed, the concerned CBSE school teacher of the subject will conduct the internal assessment based on the guidelines given in Curriculum in an online mode & upload the marks awarded at the link provided by CBSE.

CBSE Class 12 Assessment Criteria To Be Announced Soon - Check Updates

⇒While uploading marks, it will be ensured that correct marks are uploaded as no correction in the marks once uploaded will be allowed subsequently.

⇒ Internal Examiners will take an on-screen photograph of each student during viva voce and for school records. This photograph should have the picture of Internal Examiner, External Examiner and the student or recording of the entire session could be kept. However, the policy of uploading the group photo has been suspended due to the pandemic.

CBSE 12th Result 2021 Will Be Based On The Objective Criteria & In A Time-Bound Manner

⇒Schools should strictly follow all the COVID-19 protocols while conducting School Based Assessment.

⇒Teachers appointed as External Examiners shall accept the duty and complete the assignment within the extended timelines.

CBSE 10th Board Exam 2021 Cancelled: On What Basis CBSE Will Give Marks - Explained!

⇒No extension of the last date for uploading marks which is 28.06.2021 will be done. Thus, schools are advised to complete all evaluations well before June 28 and upload the marks meticulously.

⇒ The policy for conduct of Practical/Project/Internal Assessment component for Private Candidates registered for 2021 Class XII exams will be declared soon.

⇒ Teachers appointed as External Examiners shall accept the duty and complete the assignment within the extended timelines.

⇒ The policy for conduct of Practical/Project/Internal Assessment component for Private Candidates registered for 2021 Class XII exams will be declared soon.

⇒Rest of the conditions will remain the same as communicated in the earlier notification dated 11.02.2021.

For complete information, download the complete circular in PDF format.