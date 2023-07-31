CBSE Recording of Transactions 2 Class 11 Mind Map for Chapter 4 of Accountancy, Download PDF

CBSE Recording of Transactions - II Mind Map: View and download here the brainstorming concept map for CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Chapter 4 Recording of Transactions 2 in PDF format.

CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Mind Map Recording of Transactions 2: There are three main streams in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) higher-secondary curriculum - Science, Commerce and Arts. Students are free to select either of them based on their interests and future goals.

The commerce stream deals with financial and business subjects. Accountancy is the core subject of the commerce stream and deals with the recording, classifying and processing of economic or business data. Accountancy is necessary to master for students if they wish to pursue careers in commerce.

Accountancy is an analytical subject that demands a crisp understanding of the fundamentals, along with regular practice and brief mathematical knowledge. It’s natural for all students to struggle with the subject at first instance. However, there are ways to learn accountancy such that you’ll remember it for life.

Mind maps are a great tool to study and can also help revise the topics quickly. Mind maps use infographic ways to represent information in the form of a diagram or flow chart stemming from a central idea. You can create mind maps while studying or refer to the expert-created CBSE class 11 accountancy mind maps here at Jagran Josh.

The Recording of Transactions - II is the fourth chapter of the NCERT accountancy book and one of the most important ones. Its mind map can help you learn and understand the multiple concepts of the chapter with ease. Check out the CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Chapter 4 Recording of Transactions 2 mind map below and download the PDF.

