CBSE Board 10th Result 2023 Declared, Download Class 10 Marksheet at results.cbse.nic.in

CBSE 10th Result 2023 OUT: CBSE has declared class 10th result 2023 today at results.cbse.nic.in. Check the latest updates on CBSE 10th result 2023 here

CBSE 10th Result 2023 OUT: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the class 10th result for the academic year 2023. Students can download their marksheet at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. Students are required to use their login credentials to download their class 10th marksheet. Apart from the official website, students can also check their results via SMS, Digilocker and UMANG App. Candidates can click on the direct links mentioned below to check their CBSE Class 10 Result 2023

Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2023 Direct Links:

CBSE Class 10th Result 2023 Dates

Students can go through the below-given table to check the CBSE 10th result date and time

Events CBSE Class 10th CBSE 10th Result Date 2023 May 12, 2023 Exam Date February 15 to March 21, 2023

Official Links To Check CBSE 10th Result 2023 Online

The board releases the class 10th result in online mode at various websites. Students can visit the below-given websites to download CBSE board 10th results. They can check the list of websites mentioned below from where they can download their marksheet:

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

What are the alternative ways to check CBSE Class 10th Result 2023?

Due to heavy traffic or technological glitch, there might be chances that the official website of the CBSE board may not work. In that case, students can go opt for the below-given alternative ways to check their results:

CBSE Board 10th Result 2023 in offline mode

IVRS: Interactive Students and parents can call the official IVRS number to check their marks. They have to dial 24300699 (local subscriber from Delhi). Those calling from other parts of the country have to call at: 011-24300699

SMS Service: As per reports, the board has discontinued the facility of sending subject-wise marks through SMS. However, there are chances that the board might re-start the service again. To check, CBSE Board results for class 10th: Type: cbse10{rollno}{sch no}{center no} and send the SMS to 7738299899

CBSE Board Result 2023 for Class 10th through Mobile Application

DigiLocker: Students can get their results for class 10th on the DigiLocker application. They can download the app on their smartphone from the Play Store or App Store or can access the DigiLocker website on their laptop/desktop as well.

UMANG App: Through this mobile app, students can not only view their results but they can also download their CBSE 10th marksheets.

